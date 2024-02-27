Architectural Legacy for Sale: Henry Feiner's Modernist Masterpiece Hits Market for $3M

The late architect Henry Feiner, renowned for his 33-year collaboration with Harry Seidler, left behind a significant architectural legacy with his residence at 17 Edward St, Woollahra. Purchased in 1976 for a mere $50k, this property underwent a transformation into a modernist gem, now valued at $3m and listed for auction. Feiner's work on the house, completed in 1982, showcases his innovative design philosophy, characterized by an exceptional use of space, light, and high-quality materials.

Architectural Ingenuity Unveiled

The transformation of the Woollahra semi brought to life a modernist addition that has since been celebrated for its architectural significance. The rear of the house features expansive walls of glass in the kitchen and dining area, opening up to a lush garden and courtyard. This design element not only enhances the flow of natural light but also creates a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. The inclusion of luxurious finishes, such as marble, granite, and Vola fittings in 2005, further elevates the interior to reflect a modern luxe aesthetic. A standout feature is the courtyard's large wall of bookmatched pink Italian marble, reminiscent of designs by Mies van der Rohe.

A Testament to Modernism

Feiner's residence is more than just a house; it is a testament to the uncompromising modernist ethos he shared with Harry Seidler. Throughout his career, Feiner contributed to iconic projects like the MLC Centre and Grosvenor Place, underlining his architectural prowess. His home, with its innovative design and award-winning accolades, encapsulates the essence of his architectural philosophy. Robin Feiner, Henry's son, emphasizes the house's significance as an 'architectural masterpiece of the time,' highlighting its enduring appeal and the collaborative legacy of Feiner and Seidler.

End of an Era

As Feiner's modernist masterpiece is listed for auction, this event marks the end of an era for a property that is both a personal legacy and a piece of architectural history. The house's listing at a guide price of $3m reflects its unique value in the real estate market, attracting attention from aficionados of architecture and design. This sale not only represents an opportunity to own a piece of architectural excellence but also to preserve the legacy of two of Australia's most influential architects. As the auction date approaches, the anticipation surrounding the fate of this iconic property grows, symbolizing a pivotal moment in the preservation of modernist architecture in Australia.