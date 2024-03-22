Appeal for Harsher Sentences Against Neo-Nazis Sewell, Hersant in Hiker Attack Case

Two neo-Nazis, Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant, are at the heart of a legal appeal demanding more severe punishment for their role in a violent attack on innocent hikers at Cathedral Ranges National Park in May 2021. The Office of Public Prosecutions argues that the sentences handed down to the duo for violent disorder were manifestly inadequate, advocating for prison terms of up to a year to reflect the gravity of their crimes.

Unprovoked Assault on Bushwalkers

Chief Crown Prosecutor Brendan Kissane, KC, shared with the Court of Appeal the harrowing details of the attack. Sewell, 31, and Hersant, 25, along with a group of men clad in black and some armed with knives, ambushed the hikers and vandalized their car. These actions, according to Kissane, were not only terrifying but also represented a significant threat, given the association of Sewell and Hersant with extremist groups - the European Australian Movement and the National Socialist Network, respectively.

Legal Arguments and Defense

Dermot Dann, KC, Sewell's barrister, called the appeal into question, highlighting his client's time spent in solitary confinement and arguing for the consideration of Sewell's rehabilitation prospects based on his family support and employment rather than his political beliefs. Conversely, Kissane emphasized that the violent disorder offense was specifically designed to combat pack-mentality crimes, suggesting that a stronger sentence for Hersant and an extended prison term for Sewell were necessary. Christopher Carr, SC, defending Hersant, labeled his client's actions as uncharacteristic and spontaneous, noting the minimal physical harm inflicted on the victims.

Community and Legal Reaction

Outside the courtroom, Sewell denounced the appeal as a "political witch hunt," while the legal community and extremism experts watch closely, questioning the initial leniency given the severity of the crime. The Court of Appeal, led by President Karin Emerton and Justices Maree Kennedy and Christopher Boyce, is deliberating the appeal, with a decision anticipated at a later date.

This legal battle underscores the ongoing tensions between the right to free expression and the need to protect the public from hate-driven violence. As the court weighs its decision, the case serves as a reminder of the challenges facing the justice system in addressing crimes rooted in extremism.