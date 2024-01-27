Apollo Bay's Housing Dilemma: The Dark Side of Tourism

Against the backdrop of verdant hills and the azure sea, the quaint village of Apollo Bay in Victoria, Australia, is grappling with a severe housing crisis. Known for its breathtaking scenery and serene lifestyle, Apollo Bay has long been a favored tourist destination. But, its very allure has now become a bane for the locals.

The Tourist Boom and Housing Woes

Each summer, the town's population of about 1,800 balloons to nearly 18,000 as tourists flock to enjoy the natural beauty and tranquility of Apollo Bay. But this influx has led to a surge in short-term accommodation, pushing out long-term rentals. It's a trend that has seen locals and essential workers struggling to find affordable housing, forcing many to abandon the town they call home.

Harsha Aucklah: A Symbol of the Crisis

Among them is Harsha Aucklah, an aged care worker and mother, who was compelled to leave Apollo Bay when her rental lease expired amidst soaring rental costs. Aucklah's story is emblematic of the plight faced by many locals - a bitter consequence of the town's booming tourism industry.

The Ripple Effect of a Housing Emergency

In 2021, recognizing the severity of the situation, the local Colac Otway Shire Council declared a housing emergency for key and essential workers. Yet, the crisis persists, an echo of the broader housing affordability issue plaguing Victoria. The National Shelter SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has classified coastal towns like Apollo Bay as severely unaffordable, a status that puts immense pressure on low-income families and essential workers.

While Apollo Bay's housing crisis is a stark reminder of the intricate relationship between tourism and local communities, it also underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions that balance the benefits of tourism with the welfare of the local population.