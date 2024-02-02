Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Reduce Pain in Knee Osteoarthritis Patients, Study Suggests

The latest study led by Dr. Canchen Ma of the University of Tasmania has discovered a connection between elevated scores on the dietary inflammatory index (E-DII) and an increase in pain amongst patients with knee osteoarthritis (KOA) over a decade. This research, published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research, suggests that an anti-inflammatory diet might be effective in reducing pain for KOA sufferers.

Unveiling the Research

The study observed that KOA patients with higher DII scores were more likely to experience increased pain over a 10-year period. Despite this, the study came with certain constraints, including a restricted number of nutrients from the Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) used to compute the E-DII scores. Also, a narrower range of these scores was observed compared to previous studies.

Further Exploration Required

While the research offers valuable information, it does not account for pharmacologic or preventive treatments. This calls for a necessity for continued trials to delve into the effectiveness of an anti-inflammatory diet in managing KOA pain. The European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) has already highlighted the importance of lifestyle changes, including diet, in managing KOA.

Funding and Affiliations

The research received backing from notable Australian health research bodies, including the National Health and Medical Research Council and Arthritis Australia. Some authors also benefitted from fellowships from the National Heart Foundation and the NHMRC. The researchers declared the absence of any financial conflicts of interest.