Annie Cannon-Brookes Acquires Historic Bonython Complex from John Singleton for Over $30M

Annie Cannon-Brookes, estranged wife of Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, has officially taken ownership of the renowned Bonython office complex in Paddington from advertising mogul John Singleton. The transaction, exceeding $30 million, marks a significant real estate move within Sydney's inner suburbs, spotlighting the enduring value of such historic properties and their appeal to high-net-worth individuals.

Advertisment

Singleton, who transformed the once 1890s art gallery into a buzzing ad agency headquarters, celebrated the sale to Cannon-Brookes, highlighting their longstanding friendship and his anticipation of visiting the complex's beloved café. The Bonython's lush, tree-filled atrium and its legacy of hosting elite social gatherings underscore its unique position in Sydney's commercial property landscape.

A Storied Past and a Promising Future

The Bonython's journey from a 19th-century factory to an art gallery, and eventually to a vibrant office precinct, showcases the adaptive reuse of historical buildings in urban centers. Its sale to Annie Cannon-Brookes, who is establishing a family office at the site, signals a new chapter for the complex. This move comes after her separation from Mike Cannon-Brookes, with whom she shares an extensive property portfolio, further emphasizing the role of personal investments in shaping cityscapes.

Advertisment

High-Profile Tenancy and Community Impact

The complex has been home to notable tenants such as Microsoft and Mojo Advertising, reflecting its status as a coveted address for leading firms. The continuation of its long-running licensed café under new ownership is eagerly anticipated by locals and tenants alike, promising to maintain the Bonython's role as a community hub. This transition not only underscores the importance of preserving social spaces within commercial properties but also hints at the potential for increased public access to such exclusive enclaves.

Reflections on Legacy and Ownership

As Annie Cannon-Brookes takes the reins of the Bonython, reflections on its storied legacy and the responsibilities of ownership come to the fore. This acquisition not only represents a significant investment in Sydney's real estate market but also the continuation of a tradition of stewardship over one of the city's architectural gems. The sale highlights the evolving landscape of property ownership, where historical significance, community impact, and personal connections converge to shape the future of iconic sites.