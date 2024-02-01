Animal Welfare Crisis: Livestock Stranded off Australian Coast

In an urgent development off the Australian coast, thousands of sheep and cattle find themselves in a precarious situation onboard the Israeli-owned vessel, The Bahijah. The ship, carrying approximately 14,000 sheep and 2,500 cattle as live cargo, has been ordered by the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry (DAFF) to reverse course, citing biosecurity risks and animal welfare concerns.

Mounting Concerns for Animal Welfare

As the livestock faces an uncertain fate and reportedly deteriorating conditions, there has been a surge of apprehension from animal welfare advocates, political entities, and the general public. With a looming heatwave, the situation becomes even more critical, and the health and safety of the livestock hang in the balance. The animals have endured weeks living in their own waste, experiencing overcrowding and the unstable movement of the ship, conditions that make them increasingly susceptible to disease.

The Controversy of Live Animals Transportation

This incident has sparked a discussion about the transportation of live animals and the regulations that govern such practices. Although the Australian government has committed to phasing out live sheep exports, no timeline for this process has been declared. The plight of these animals underscores the ongoing scrutiny of the live export trade and its animal welfare standards.

Possible Outcomes and Implications

The Bahijah is currently stranded in sweltering heat, its cargo in limbo. The possibilities for these animals include being discharged in Australia, where biosecurity rules would necessitate a quarantine period, or being sent back to sea for a month-long journey to Israel via Africa. This predicament emphasizes the ripple effects of conflict and global trade disruptions, as the ship was originally forced to abandon its route through the Red Sea due to militia strikes on vessels.