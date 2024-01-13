en English
Australia

Anglicare Victoria Offers Free Online Parenting Workshop to Navigate Children’s Emotions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST


As we navigate the digital age, parenting brings its unique set of challenges. Addressing this need, Anglicare Victoria is stepping forward to empower parents in eastern suburbs with a forthcoming online workshop. The free session, scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, is focused on helping parents manage their children’s emotions effectively.

Understanding and Managing Children’s Emotions

Children’s emotions can often seem like a whirlwind, leaving parents perplexed and uncertain. The workshop aims to equip parents with the skills necessary to address intense emotions such as anxiety and anger in their children. Participants will gain useful strategies to help their children regulate their emotions, navigate conflicts, and handle challenging behaviors.

Nurturing Social Skills and Friendships

Understanding and managing emotions is not the sole focus of the workshop. It also aims to assist parents in helping their children become more successful in forming and maintaining friendships. With the right guidance, children can learn to express their feelings appropriately, understand others’ emotions, and cultivate empathy, all crucial aspects of forming meaningful relationships.

Interactive Learning via Zoom

In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, the workshop will be conducted over Zoom. This online platform enables participants to interact with the facilitators and each other, fostering an environment ripe for learning and exchange. Parents interested in attending the session or those who have inquiries can reach out to Julia for bookings or questions at the provided contact details.

Australia Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

