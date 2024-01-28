Andrew Cooper's Unique Approach to Productivity and Work-Life Balance

In the hustle and bustle of the corporate world, productivity is a coveted trait. Andrew Cooper, the head of transformation at Woolworths Metro, has discovered a unique approach to achieving this. Ditching his laptop for a traditional paper notebook during meetings, Cooper has experienced a significant rise in his productivity. This seemingly simple change has enhanced his focus, paving the way for improved efficiency and better memory retention.

Adopting a Fitness Regime

Cooper's quest for productivity extends beyond the boardroom. He maintains a rigorous exercise routine, training at F45, a fitness hub located in Woolloomooloo, every day. His training regimen includes an endurance event known as Hyrox, a testament to Cooper's commitment to his health and physical fitness.

Executing Strategic Priorities

Cooper's typical workweek involves spearheading the strategic priorities of Woolworths Metro's approximately 100 convenience stores on the east coast. His focus is particularly on transformation days dedicated to agile squad and tribe meetings. Cooper's productivity hacks, such as reviewing meeting materials at the start of the gathering—a strategy suggested by Amazon's Jeff Bezos—have significantly enhanced the effectiveness of his team's meetings.

Podcasts, Social Media and Stress Management

Beyond work, Cooper is an enthusiastic podcast listener. 'All-In', 'Founders', and 'Business Breakdowns' are among his favorite picks. He spends about an hour daily on social media, primarily on an unnamed platform, and uses Instagram for curated content and recommendations. He acknowledges the role of social media in understanding the shopping habits of Gen Z. To cope with stress, especially during the intense planning sessions at the end of each quarter, Cooper focuses on exercise, strives for seven hours of sleep, and practices meditation.

The journey of Cooper, featured in the 2023 BOSS Young Executives list, provides insights into productivity and work-life balance, a part of the Summer series of Breakfast with the Boss. This approach and the strategies he employs serve as an inspiration for others in the corporate world seeking ways to enhance their productivity and maintain work-life balance.