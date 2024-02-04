Anastasis Liveris Appointed as Judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia

The Australian Government has announced the appointment of Mr Anastasis (Tass) Liveris as a Judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (FCFCOA) Division 2, marking a significant development in the nation's judiciary. His tenure will commence on 5 February 2024, serving at the Darwin Registry.

Rigorous Selection Process

Mr Liveris was selected through a rigorous process involving an open call for expressions of interest, evaluation by an advisory panel, and a shortlisting of potential candidates. The advisory panel, comprised of the Chief Justice of the FCFCOA, a former Chief Justice of the Family Court of Australia, and a senior officer from the Attorney-General's Department, recommended Mr Liveris for this position. This process reflects the government's commitment to merit-based appointments of judicial officers, ensuring that only the most qualified and experienced individuals assume these critical roles.

Notable Legal Background

Mr Liveris comes to the bench with a notable legal background. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws from Northern Territory University in 2001, and was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in 2002 and the High Court of Australia in 2007. His career has been marked by significant contributions to the legal fraternity, including serving as a Councillor and President of the Law Society of the Northern Territory, and as President of the Law Council of Australia in 2022.

A New Chapter

As Mr Liveris prepares to embark on this new chapter of his career, the Australian Government has expressed its congratulations and gratitude for his willingness to serve in this capacity. His appointment not only enriches the FCFCOA Division 2 with his extensive legal acumen, but also underscores the importance of a judiciary that reflects the diverse talents and experiences of the nation it serves.