Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines

In a recent discussion, Elbridge Colby, former Pentagon official, and Alex Velez-Green, ex-Republican Senate security adviser, brought to light their apprehensions regarding the proposed timeline for deploying nuclear submarines to Australia under the AUKUS pact. Both analysts, renowned for their insights in US security matters, labeled the plan as ‘unrealistic,’ with Colby going as far as calling it ‘crazy.’

The Underpinnings of AUKUS

The AUKUS agreement, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, was borne out of a mutual need to bolster security measures in the face of potential conflict. Recent legislations have been passed to facilitate this agreement, albeit with multiple escape clauses designed to safeguard US national interests and defense capabilities.

The Strategic Importance of Nuclear Submarines

Elbridge Colby stressed the critical role of nuclear submarines in a potential conflict scenario, particularly against China. He elaborated their value as a definitive advantage, owing to their stealth, endurance, and firepower. The addition of these submarines to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) could significantly enhance its long-range strike, maritime and land air defense, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

RAN’s Challenges and Constraints

However, the endeavor is not without its challenges. The RAN faces constraints in fleet structure, flexibility, persistence, and self-defense capability. There’s a pressing necessity for a more substantial surface combatant fleet to meet the requirements outlined in the defense strategic review. The debate now revolves around whether the RAN requires corvettes to deliver the range of effects described in the review.

Despite these challenges, Colby continued to reinforce the significance of the US-Australia alliance. He underscored Australia’s status as a vital ally of the United States and the strategic desirability of deploying nuclear submarines to the region. This, according to Colby, is the practical solution to counterbalance China’s growing naval prowess in the South China Sea.