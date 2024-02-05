Analysts Point to IGO and Liontown Resources as Potential Bargain Buys Amid Lithium Market Downturn

As the lithium market experiences a downturn, savvy investors are eyeing potential bargains in the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) lithium shares, anticipating a rebound. Analysts from Goldman Sachs and Bell Potter have highlighted IGO and Liontown Resources respectively as promising investments, poised for significant growth once the market recovers.

Goldman Sachs Backs IGO

Goldman Sachs showcases IGO as an attractive investment opportunity. The firm's low costs and robust free cash flow generation set it apart from its peers with less desirable valuations and capital return prospects. Goldman Sachs places a buy rating on IGO with a price target of $8.85, implying a potential 28% increase over the next year, a prospect that is enticing for investors.

Liontown Resources: A High-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity

In contrast, Bell Potter proposes Liontown Resources as an investment chance for those with a higher risk tolerance. Despite the recent setback of a collapsed takeover attempt, Bell Potter underscores the potential value of Liontown Resources' Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia. This project, expected to kick-off production in mid-2024, has already secured offtake agreements with major players such as Ford, Tesla, and LG Energy Solution.

With ample funding to complete the project and a solid cash reserve, Bell Potter gives Liontown Resources a speculative buy rating with a $1.60 price target. This prediction reflects almost an 80% potential upside for investors, making it an enticing opportunity for those willing to take risks.

Anticipating a Lithium Market Uplift

Both Goldman Sachs and Bell Potter anticipate an improvement in the lithium market sentiment by 2024 as electric vehicle supply chain inventories normalize. For patient investors, these potential bargain buys in ASX lithium shares could yield substantial returns, making them a worthy consideration amidst the current market downturn.