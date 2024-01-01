en English
Australia

An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark’s Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
An Australian to the Throne: Crown Princess Mary to Become Denmark’s Queen

An unexpected twist in the Danish monarchy sets the stage for a historic moment: the ascension of the first Australian-born queen. Following the abdication of Denmark’s current monarch, Queen Margrethe II, Tasmanian-born Crown Princess Mary is set to become the world’s first Australian queen.

A Surprising Abdication

The abdication came as a surprise when Queen Margrethe II, who has been on the throne for 52 years, announced she would step down on January 14. Born in 1940 to King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, Margrethe has enjoyed broad support from Danes throughout her reign. She is also known for her passion for archaeology, participating in several excavations over the years.

Tasmanian-Born Crown Princess Mary

On the other side of the world, in suburban Hobart, Australia, Mary Donaldson had no idea she would one day become a queen. Born on February 5, 1972, she met her future husband, Crown Prince Frederik, at Sydney’s Slip Inn bar during the 2000 Summer Olympics. The pair officially announced their engagement in October 2003 and were married on May 14, 2004, in Copenhagen Cathedral. They have since become parents to four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

A Modern Royal

Mary, soon to be Queen Mary, has won Denmark over with her dedication to royal duty and fluency in the Danish language. Known for tackling issues such as bullying, domestic violence, and social isolation, she is also a strong advocate for mental health and women’s rights. Often compared to Britain’s Crown Princess Kate for her fashion style, Mary is considered a modern royal with a love for pop music, modern art, and sports. Since her marriage to Frederik in 2004, she has become a patron of more than 25 international organizations, demonstrating her commitment to social change.

This transition of royal power in Denmark is a significant moment, marking a unique cross-cultural connection through the person of Crown Princess Mary. The eyes of both Denmark and Australia will undoubtedly be on the incoming queen as she steps up to the throne in the coming weeks.

Australia History
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

