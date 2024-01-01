en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

An Australian to Ascend the Danish Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
An Australian to Ascend the Danish Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen

In an unexpected twist of royal succession, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is primed to ascend the throne as the Queen of Denmark, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II. This historic transition marks the first time an Australian will assume a queen’s title, evoking interest not only from Denmark but across the globe.

Historic Abdication and Ascension

Queen Margrethe II, Europe’s longest-serving monarch, announced her abdication after a 52-year reign during a New Year’s Eve address. The throne will pass on to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, with the official change of guard scheduled for January 14, 2024. Alongside her husband’s ascent to the throne, Crown Princess Mary will step into her new role as queen. The royal family, despite having no political power, influences the nation’s character and is a significant cultural figurehead.

From Tasmania to Denmark’s Throne

Crown Princess Mary’s journey from Tasmania to Denmark’s throne is a captivating narrative. Despite rumors of marital strife, she and Crown Prince Frederik have demonstrated unity and dedication to their royal duties. Princess Mary’s dedication to her royal role and fluency in the Danish language have earned her the affection of the Danish public. Beyond her royal duties, she has actively participated in humanitarian endeavors, running a foundation and serving as a patron of more than 25 international organizations.

Looking Ahead

As Denmark and the world anticipate the historic transition, the implications of having the first Australian-born queen are yet to unfold. The unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II, influenced by her age and health, marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in Denmark’s monarchy. With Princess Mary’s ascension, the royal family’s dynamics are set to change, potentially influencing the nation’s cultural landscape and the global perception of the monarchy.

0
Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond

By Geeta Pillai

From Soap Star to Hollywood Bartender: Kimberley Cooper's Life After 'Home And Away'

By Geeta Pillai

Fearless Journalist and Advocate John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's Reflective Post Sheds Light on an Eventful 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht R ...
@Australia · 38 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht R ...
heart comment 0
2024 Rings in with Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Floods in South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

2024 Rings in with Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Floods in South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales
Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy
Victoria’s Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
2 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
3 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
3 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
4 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
5 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
7 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
7 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
14 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
15 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app