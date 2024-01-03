en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port

Counterfeit pilot ladders and fake certifications are making waves in the maritime industry, according to a recent advisory issued by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA). This unsettling revelation came to light in March 2019, when an AMSA Port Marine Surveyor discovered a non-compliant pilot ladder aboard a vessel. The alleged manufacturer of the ladder was Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance, a respected name in the industry.

Counterfeit Ladder Uncovered

Upon further investigation by the China Classification Society (CCS), the truth emerged in a shocking twist. The ladder and its certification were not the handiwork of Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance, but rather, counterfeits produced by an imposter company. This fraudulent company had purchased ladders from Qingdao, copied them in detail, and then sold the fakes complete with counterfeit certificates to unsuspecting customers.

Unmasking the Fraud

Delving deeper, CCS found that the fake certificates lacked specific anti-counterfeiting features present in the genuine CCS certificates. Armed with this evidence, Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance has initiated legal action against the Shenzhen Import & Export Company for counterfeiting their products.

AMSA’s Advisory and Action

AMSA has advised that anyone who suspects an unsafe pilot transfer arrangement should refuse to use it and promptly report the situation to both AMSA and their employer. In cases where ships are not calling into Australian ports, AMSA pledges to report the issue to the ship’s flag State to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken.

Simultaneously, issues compromising maritime safety have been identified at Nigeria’s largest seaport, Lagos Port Complex Apapa. These include manual examination of cargoes, lack of scanners, poor access roads, and hacking of the electronic call-up system for trucks, causing traffic congestion on the port corridor. Measures to mitigate these problems are being put in place, including suspending bookings on the electronic platform, clearing backlog, enforcing the queuing principle, and improving road accessibility.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Developments: Homeownership, Corporate Collaborations, and Political Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

Geelong Port Workers Strike: A Fight for Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

2024 Begins with Financial Uncertainty: A Deep Dive into Australia's Market

By Geeta Pillai

Victorian Country Fire Authority Provides Tips to Minimize Home Fire Risks

By Geeta Pillai

GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahea ...
@Australia · 3 mins
GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahea ...
heart comment 0
Mitsubishi Triton’s New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

By Geeta Pillai

Mitsubishi Triton's New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage
Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift

By Salman Khan

Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift
Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices
Star Entertainment Group’s Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
9 seconds
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
9 seconds
The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL
25 seconds
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tirosint-SOL
UNLV Football Faces Challenge as Quarterback Jayden Maiava Announces Transfer
46 seconds
UNLV Football Faces Challenge as Quarterback Jayden Maiava Announces Transfer
Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy
51 seconds
Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy
Ireland's Constitution Change Debate: A Clash over Women's Role and Progressive Definition
59 seconds
Ireland's Constitution Change Debate: A Clash over Women's Role and Progressive Definition
Court Ruling Reinforces Voting Rights, Accepts Absentee Ballots with Minor Errors
1 min
Court Ruling Reinforces Voting Rights, Accepts Absentee Ballots with Minor Errors
Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life
2 mins
Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
3 mins
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app