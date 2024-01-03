AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders; Safety Challenges at Lagos Port

Counterfeit pilot ladders and fake certifications are making waves in the maritime industry, according to a recent advisory issued by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA). This unsettling revelation came to light in March 2019, when an AMSA Port Marine Surveyor discovered a non-compliant pilot ladder aboard a vessel. The alleged manufacturer of the ladder was Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance, a respected name in the industry.

Counterfeit Ladder Uncovered

Upon further investigation by the China Classification Society (CCS), the truth emerged in a shocking twist. The ladder and its certification were not the handiwork of Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance, but rather, counterfeits produced by an imposter company. This fraudulent company had purchased ladders from Qingdao, copied them in detail, and then sold the fakes complete with counterfeit certificates to unsuspecting customers.

Unmasking the Fraud

Delving deeper, CCS found that the fake certificates lacked specific anti-counterfeiting features present in the genuine CCS certificates. Armed with this evidence, Qingdao Good Brother Marine Life-Saving Appliance has initiated legal action against the Shenzhen Import & Export Company for counterfeiting their products.

AMSA’s Advisory and Action

AMSA has advised that anyone who suspects an unsafe pilot transfer arrangement should refuse to use it and promptly report the situation to both AMSA and their employer. In cases where ships are not calling into Australian ports, AMSA pledges to report the issue to the ship’s flag State to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken.

Simultaneously, issues compromising maritime safety have been identified at Nigeria’s largest seaport, Lagos Port Complex Apapa. These include manual examination of cargoes, lack of scanners, poor access roads, and hacking of the electronic call-up system for trucks, causing traffic congestion on the port corridor. Measures to mitigate these problems are being put in place, including suspending bookings on the electronic platform, clearing backlog, enforcing the queuing principle, and improving road accessibility.