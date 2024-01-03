en English
Australia

AMP’s Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
AMP’s Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

In a fluctuating financial landscape, AMP, a pillar in the financial services industry, has seen a significant 30% drop in share value over the last year. This decline has left investors questioning whether 2024 presents a golden opportunity to buy into AMP.

Brokerage Community’s Verdict on AMP

The brokerage community stands divided on the future of AMP. UBS analysts have issued a sell rating, with a price target of 82 cents, painting a bleak picture of AMP’s future with a potential 11% downside from current levels.

On the other side of the coin, Citi analysts maintain a neutral stance. They set a price target of 90 cents, aligning with AMP’s current trading price. Citi has recognized the positive impact of AMP’s recent settlement of the Buyer of Last Resort class action for A$100 million. Citi views this settlement, lower than expected, as a clear path for AMP’s third tranche of capital return.

Adding to the optimism, Citi forecasts a 5 cents per share dividend for the fiscal years 2023 and 2024, which amounts to a promising 5.4% dividend yield.

Optimistic Outlook by Ord Minnett

Ord Minnett analysts are taking a more bullish stance on AMP’s prospects. They recommend AMP shares with an accumulate rating and a $1.30 price target, implying a substantial 41% upside. They also predict a higher dividend yield of 6.5% for FY 2024, indicating a potential windfall for investors.

AMP’s Cryptocurrency Movement

Amid the stock market fluctuations, AMP’s cryptocurrency aspect has been showing positive signs. The market sentiment surrounding AMP coin is bullish, with the asset seeing a steady support at 0.00350. Despite the positive outlook, reaching the $1 mark remains a steep climb for AMP, requiring a token burn to achieve this level.

The crypto price prediction for AMP in 2025 stands at 0.00854, and in 2030, it is expected to reach 0.0502. Despite being delisted from BinanceUS, AMP is listed on several other crypto exchanges, offering investors a myriad of investment avenues. The potential benefits of investing in AMP include its ability to secure any type of asset, an expanding ecosystem, and a fixed supply.

The future for AMP remains uncertain, and investors are urged to tread carefully. Whether it’s stocks, shares, or cryptocurrencies, investing always carries an element of risk.

Australia Business Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

