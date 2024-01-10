en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AMP Economist Predicts December Inflation Could Drop to 3.3%

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
AMP Economist Predicts December Inflation Could Drop to 3.3%

In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver has forecasted a potential decline in the annual inflation rate for December to as low as 3.3%. This prediction follows the recent release of data showing a significant drop in the annual inflation rate – its lowest in two years, bringing the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 4.3% from 4.9% in November.

AMP’s Predictions and Market Trends

Oliver’s predictions are not unfounded, as they are based on recent market trends and detailed analyses. The expected decrease in core CPI inflation in December is linked to a disinflationary process that is likely to continue until June. This process is driven by base effects and shelter inflation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve have also shared insights regarding the anticipated disinflation, along with potential factors that may contribute to a further softening in product and labor demand.

Implications for the Federal Reserve’s Rate Decisions

These inflation trends have significant implications for the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions. Inflation traders, for instance, are positioning for a slight increase in the annual headline CPI rate for December, predicting a 3.3% rate, up from 3.1% in November. The market’s expectations for rate cuts and the interplay between payrolls and CPI also play a crucial role in shaping these decisions.

Looking Forward

As we move forward into the second half of 2024, the outlook appears cautiously optimistic. Oliver’s forecast, if accurate, suggests that the economic situation regarding inflation is moving in the right direction. However, the myriad factors at play in the global economy, including ongoing inflation, mandate a vigilant approach to financial decision-making and policy formulation.

0
Australia Economy Inflation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
47 seconds ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Radio personalities Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box, two long-time friends, have recently enjoyed a beach day with their children at the idyllic Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. Amid the golden sands and azure waves, the two friends were captured in candid moments with their kids, seemingly unaffected by the whispers of a professional rift in the radio
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
12 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
18 mins ago
Bisalloy Steel Sale Protest: Activist Pleads Not Guilty to Assault
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
2 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
6 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
9 mins ago
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
28 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
47 seconds
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
55 seconds
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
2 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
3 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
3 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
4 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
28 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app