AMP Economist Predicts December Inflation Could Drop to 3.3%

In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver has forecasted a potential decline in the annual inflation rate for December to as low as 3.3%. This prediction follows the recent release of data showing a significant drop in the annual inflation rate – its lowest in two years, bringing the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 4.3% from 4.9% in November.

AMP’s Predictions and Market Trends

Oliver’s predictions are not unfounded, as they are based on recent market trends and detailed analyses. The expected decrease in core CPI inflation in December is linked to a disinflationary process that is likely to continue until June. This process is driven by base effects and shelter inflation. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve have also shared insights regarding the anticipated disinflation, along with potential factors that may contribute to a further softening in product and labor demand.

Implications for the Federal Reserve’s Rate Decisions

These inflation trends have significant implications for the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions. Inflation traders, for instance, are positioning for a slight increase in the annual headline CPI rate for December, predicting a 3.3% rate, up from 3.1% in November. The market’s expectations for rate cuts and the interplay between payrolls and CPI also play a crucial role in shaping these decisions.

Looking Forward

As we move forward into the second half of 2024, the outlook appears cautiously optimistic. Oliver’s forecast, if accurate, suggests that the economic situation regarding inflation is moving in the right direction. However, the myriad factors at play in the global economy, including ongoing inflation, mandate a vigilant approach to financial decision-making and policy formulation.