Australia

AMP Capital’s Chief Economist Discusses Inflation Trends with Sky News Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver has shed light on the current state of inflation. Despite inflation levels remaining above the target set by policymakers, Oliver pointed out a positive trend that signals inflation’s impending control.

Decline in Inflation: Faster Than Anticipated

Oliver noted that inflation has descended to its lowest point since 2022, indicating a faster-than-anticipated decline. The chief economist, in conversation with Neil Breen, highlighted this as a significant economic development. While the high levels of inflation persist as a concern, the rapidity of its decrease is seen as a silver lining.

Implications of The Declining Inflation

The implications of this declining trend in inflation are far-reaching. A controlled inflation rate could indicate a more stable economy, potentially leading to greater investor confidence and fostering healthy business environments. Oliver’s observations have underscored the importance of monitoring these trends closely, as they have a direct impact on both micro and macroeconomic scenarios.

Future Outlook

As the chief economist, Oliver’s outlook on the future of inflation is crucial. He emphasized that the current trend, if sustained, could help achieve the policymakers’ target and put the economy back on a path of stability and growth. However, he also cautioned that vigilance and proactive measures are necessary to keep inflation in check.

Australia Economy Inflation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

