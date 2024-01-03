en English
Australia

AMP Capital Economist Suggests Delay in Relief Payments Amid Declining Prices

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
In a recent development, Shane Oliver, the Chief Economist at AMP Capital, has made a noteworthy suggestion to the Australian government. Oliver advises that the issuance of one-off payments, intended to assuage the nation’s cost of living pressures, should be postponed. His argument hinges on the recent decline in wholesale prices, which may render such relief unnecessary.

Reassessing the Need for Relief Payments

Oliver’s recommendation for the Australian government to delay these payments comes at a pivotal time. As the population grapples with the cost of living, the question of government intervention becomes increasingly urgent. However, Oliver posits that the recent decrease in wholesale prices might alleviate some of this pressure. His perspective offers a different outlook on the current economic climate, suggesting that the situation may not be as dire as it initially appears.

Predictions for Energy Bill Support

Furthermore, Oliver predicts a downturn in retail prices throughout the year. This forecast, if it materializes, would mean that additional support for energy bills might not be required. Such an outcome would significantly impact the population’s cost of living and could potentially reduce the need for government aid.

Monitoring and Future Decision-Making

Despite his advice to delay, Oliver does not dismiss the importance of the issue. He emphasizes the significance of keeping a close eye on the situation and reassessing around the time of the May budget. This careful approach would allow the government to make a more informed decision about whether to provide financial relief. In making this recommendation, Oliver highlights the importance of thoughtful, measured decision-making in government policy.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

