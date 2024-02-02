Amie Rohan Announces Pregnancy with Jaison Todd: A Journey of Healing and New Beginnings

Former Australian Football League (AFL) WAG, Amie Rohan, has publicly shared her joy over her latest pregnancy with current partner, Jaison Todd. This development comes after the heartrending loss of their newborn daughter, Willow, in 2018 due to a fatal neural tube defect. Despite the past tragedy, Amie and Jaison are revealing a remarkable story of healing, resilience, and new beginnings.

The Story of Amie and Jaison

Amie, aged 30, was previously married to Geelong Cats forward, Gary Rohan, with whom she shares two daughters, Bella and Sadie. The news of Amie's latest pregnancy follows her previous announcement on Instagram, where she shared her baby bump with her followers. This will be her first child with Jaison Todd, and the couple appears to be positively embracing this new chapter in their lives. The couple's relationship, marked by 'divine timing', seems to be progressing well, with cohabitation and the possibility of marriage on the horizon.

Considering Marriage Once More

Prior to her relationship with Jaison, Amie had expressed that she would not consider marriage again. However, her stance seems to have shifted, as she now does not rule out the prospect of walking down the aisle once more with Jaison. The couple is taking life one day at a time, maintaining an open mind about their future together.

Life After Grief

The news of Amie's pregnancy signifies a journey of grief, healing, and new beginnings for the couple. It is a testament to their resilience and ability to find joy and hope in the aftermath of a devastating loss. Meanwhile, Amie's ex-husband Gary Rohan, aged 32, has also moved on. He is expecting a child with his second wife, Madi Bennett, signifying life's continuity and the human capacity for recovery and rebirth.