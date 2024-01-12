en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Criticizes Australian ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Criticizes Australian ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’

Elijah Schaffer, a conservative American podcaster and expatriate in Australia, has sparked a contentious debate over the Australian workplace culture. The focal point of his criticism is the prevalent phenomenon known as the ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome.’ Schaffer has voiced his concerns through a TikTok video where he highlighted a conversation with a cryptocurrency trader. The trader lamented the lack of support for individual success within the Australian culture, citing a preference for recreational indulgence over the pursuit of professional excellence.

The Tall Poppy Syndrome and Australian Work Culture

According to Schaffer, the Australian culture sabotages the ones who dare to stand out or strive to succeed, an issue often referred to as the ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome.’ This syndrome reflects a societal attitude where people of high status are resented, attacked, cut down, or criticized because their talents or achievements elevate them above their peers. He warned his followers to exercise caution while working with Australians, stating that workplace jealousy could escalate to destructive behaviors, including slander and lawsuits.

Public Reaction to Schaffer’s Criticism

Schaffer’s post created a stir on social media, with users expressing a wide range of reactions. Some found resonance with his observations about Australian culture, agreeing that the ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome’ is a problem plaguing the Australian work environment. However, a significant number of users came forward to challenge his views, arguing that jealousy is a universal human trait and not a characteristic unique to Australians.

‘The Driven Woman’ Podcast on Tall Poppy Syndrome

The issue of Tall Poppy Syndrome also made its way into ‘The Driven Woman’ podcast. Lisa Milligan, the podcast host, underscored the flat hierarchy prevalent in Australian workplaces, emphasizing the cultural focus on fairness and discouraging any appearance of superiority. She argued that while this culture promotes an egalitarian work environment, it could potentially stifle individual drive and ambition.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
One Giant Leap Australia (OGLA), a dedicated advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers, is paving the way for a future workforce brimming with diverse and dynamic skills. Established in 2008, OGLA has been instrumental in cementing pivotal partnerships with educational institutions, governmental agencies, STEM-centric companies, and community organizations. Partnership with
One Giant Leap Australia Ignites Early STEM Engagement with Little Dipper Challenge
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
15 mins ago
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
16 mins ago
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz's Role in Brittany Higgins' Network Ten Interview
6 mins ago
Court Documents Unveil David Sharaz's Role in Brittany Higgins' Network Ten Interview
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
9 mins ago
Historic Hillsview Estate in Clare Valley on the Market
Australia's Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win
15 mins ago
Australia's Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win
Latest Headlines
World News
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
13 seconds
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
33 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
35 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
57 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
1 min
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
1 min
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
2 mins
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app