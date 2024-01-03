Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program

Sydney-based medtech startup, Amelio Health, has pioneered a unique approach to managing chronic pain that is revolutionising conventional treatment methods. Its founder, Kathy Hubble, a seasoned nursing professional with over 30 years of experience and a master’s degree in pain medicine, has leveraged her expertise to create an 8-week program that integrates a round-the-clock health coach, personalised weekly sessions, and a progressive AI platform.

Addressing a National Health Crisis

Chronic pain, affecting one in five Australians, is not merely a physical condition; it exacts a severe toll on mental health and overall quality of life. In 2018, Deloitte Access Economics estimated the financial implications of chronic pain in Australia at a staggering $73.2 billion, including $48.3 billion attributed to productivity losses. Mismanaged pain treatment, characterized by long waiting lists for specialist consultations, over-reliance on GP prescriptions, and surgeries that often lead to chronic pain, has significantly contributed to the burgeoning opioid crisis.

Amelio Health’s Innovative Approach

Amelio Health’s novel program utilizes data from wearable devices and patient feedback, offering a 24/7 health coach and individualized weekly sessions. This comprehensive, patient-centric approach has demonstrated remarkable efficacy. The pilot study reported a reduction in opioid use by over 60% and a decrease in pain scores, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and sleep disturbance by 50% among participants. The program has already enrolled more than 100 participants, showing notable success in reducing opioid dependency and enhancing pain management.

Implication for Healthcare Providers and Insurance Companies

Amelio Health’s program is not just making headway among patients. It is also drawing the attention of insurance companies, which cover the costs for participants, validating the program’s continued success. The innovation has significant implications for the future of pain management, offering a promising alternative to conventional treatments that often lead to chronic pain and opioid dependence.