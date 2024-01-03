Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia’s First Baby of 2024

As the world ushered in the year 2024 with fanfare and celebrations, Western Australia greeted its possible first newborn of the year. Named Amber Liu, the baby girl made her appearance at 12:07 am on January 1 at St John of God Murdoch Hospital, preceding her expected due date by a week. Weighing a healthy 2.9 kilograms, Amber was notable for her full head of hair at birth. The Department of Health spokesperson hinted that Amber might be the first baby born in Western Australia in 2024, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

A Surprise New Year’s Gift

The parents, Menghan Liu and Zhengchao Wang, had initially planned for a peaceful evening at home due to the impending due date. However, the couple soon found themselves en route to the hospital when Menghan’s water broke. The name Amber, inspired by the newborn’s dark hair and rosy cheeks, seemed fitting for the first dawn of the year.

Welcoming the First Newborns of 2024

Ben Irish, the chief executive of St John of God Murdoch Hospital, extended his congratulations to the family. In his words, the birth of a child is always a momentous event, and the arrival of a New Year’s baby adds a unique significance to the joyous occasion.

First Public Hospital Birth of 2024

Following closely, the first baby born in a public hospital in the state was welcomed at Rockingham General Hospital at 12:48 am. This underlines the simultaneous joy, hope, and anticipation that filled the hearts of families and hospital staff as they welcomed the first of many new lives in 2024.