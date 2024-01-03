en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia’s First Baby of 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia’s First Baby of 2024

As the world ushered in the year 2024 with fanfare and celebrations, Western Australia greeted its possible first newborn of the year. Named Amber Liu, the baby girl made her appearance at 12:07 am on January 1 at St John of God Murdoch Hospital, preceding her expected due date by a week. Weighing a healthy 2.9 kilograms, Amber was notable for her full head of hair at birth. The Department of Health spokesperson hinted that Amber might be the first baby born in Western Australia in 2024, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

A Surprise New Year’s Gift

The parents, Menghan Liu and Zhengchao Wang, had initially planned for a peaceful evening at home due to the impending due date. However, the couple soon found themselves en route to the hospital when Menghan’s water broke. The name Amber, inspired by the newborn’s dark hair and rosy cheeks, seemed fitting for the first dawn of the year.

Welcoming the First Newborns of 2024

Ben Irish, the chief executive of St John of God Murdoch Hospital, extended his congratulations to the family. In his words, the birth of a child is always a momentous event, and the arrival of a New Year’s baby adds a unique significance to the joyous occasion.

First Public Hospital Birth of 2024

Following closely, the first baby born in a public hospital in the state was welcomed at Rockingham General Hospital at 12:48 am. This underlines the simultaneous joy, hope, and anticipation that filled the hearts of families and hospital staff as they welcomed the first of many new lives in 2024.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Convicted Rapist's Possible Parole Raises Concerns About Justice System

By Geeta Pillai

Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family's Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado

By Geeta Pillai

Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change

By Geeta Pillai

Tasmania Police's Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safe ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Tasmania Police's Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safe ...
heart comment 0
AFP Revitalizes Cyber Safety Pasifika Program to Strengthen Pacific Police Forces

By Geeta Pillai

AFP Revitalizes Cyber Safety Pasifika Program to Strengthen Pacific Police Forces
Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Logan City Council Initiates Comprehensive Recovery Roadmap Post Severe Weather
Daylight Murder of Drug Lord Alen Moradian: Gunman and Associates Charged

By Geeta Pillai

Daylight Murder of Drug Lord Alen Moradian: Gunman and Associates Charged
Queensland’s Recycling Scheme Expands to Accommodate Festive Season

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland's Recycling Scheme Expands to Accommodate Festive Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
33 seconds
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
40 seconds
High School Basketball Showdown: Talents Shine Across Various Regions
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
1 min
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
2 mins
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
2 mins
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
2 mins
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
2 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
2 mins
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app