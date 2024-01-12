Amazon Pulls Out of Major Sydney Warehouse Deal Over Delays

Amazon, the global retail giant, has pulled the plug on its plans to set up a major warehouse at the site of Sydney’s second airport, owing to protracted construction delays. Initially, the company was on the verge of finalizing a lease for a new stock warehouse at Badgerys Creek, a sprawling industrial hub spanning over 11,000 hectares. This move was anticipated to spur job creation and magnetize a plethora of businesses. However, uncertainties surrounding the project’s completion timeline have compelled Amazon to retract from the agreement.

Amazon’s Commitment to Western Sydney

Despite this unexpected turn, Amazon has reiterated its commitment to fortify its presence in Western Sydney. Sandra McNeil, Amazon’s Director of Operations, underscored the company’s allegiance to New South Wales (NSW) and Sydney, with a particular focus on Western Sydney. She reflected on the substantial expansion since the inception of Amazon’s maiden Sydney facility half a dozen years ago.

The e-commerce behemoth has unfolded seven fulfillment and logistics sites across the state, including locations in Gosford and Newcastle. McNeil accentuated the continuous investment, drawing attention to the new Fulfillment Centre currently underway at Horsley Park, anticipated to be operational within the year.

Job Creation and Future Plans

This development is poised to bolster the over 2,000 jobs already spurred in Kemps Creek, with an additional surge in job opportunities projected in Horsley Park. The strategic positioning of the new centre, in close vicinity to the new airport, offers a clear indication of Amazon’s intent to maintain a robust logistical stronghold in the region.