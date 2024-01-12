en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Amazon Pulls Out of Major Sydney Warehouse Deal Over Delays

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Amazon Pulls Out of Major Sydney Warehouse Deal Over Delays

Amazon, the global retail giant, has pulled the plug on its plans to set up a major warehouse at the site of Sydney’s second airport, owing to protracted construction delays. Initially, the company was on the verge of finalizing a lease for a new stock warehouse at Badgerys Creek, a sprawling industrial hub spanning over 11,000 hectares. This move was anticipated to spur job creation and magnetize a plethora of businesses. However, uncertainties surrounding the project’s completion timeline have compelled Amazon to retract from the agreement.

Amazon’s Commitment to Western Sydney

Despite this unexpected turn, Amazon has reiterated its commitment to fortify its presence in Western Sydney. Sandra McNeil, Amazon’s Director of Operations, underscored the company’s allegiance to New South Wales (NSW) and Sydney, with a particular focus on Western Sydney. She reflected on the substantial expansion since the inception of Amazon’s maiden Sydney facility half a dozen years ago.

The e-commerce behemoth has unfolded seven fulfillment and logistics sites across the state, including locations in Gosford and Newcastle. McNeil accentuated the continuous investment, drawing attention to the new Fulfillment Centre currently underway at Horsley Park, anticipated to be operational within the year.

Job Creation and Future Plans

This development is poised to bolster the over 2,000 jobs already spurred in Kemps Creek, with an additional surge in job opportunities projected in Horsley Park. The strategic positioning of the new centre, in close vicinity to the new airport, offers a clear indication of Amazon’s intent to maintain a robust logistical stronghold in the region.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
The Town of Victoria Park’s council members are set to potentially benefit from a significant change in their compensation. This change could see the inclusion of superannuation benefits in their remuneration package. The council is contemplating an allocation of $38,000 for this purpose in the town’s 2024-25 draft annual budget. Pending Local Government Reforms However,
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
From Imprisonment to Activism: Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert's Remarkable Transformation
18 mins ago
From Imprisonment to Activism: Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert's Remarkable Transformation
Sydney Launches First Hire E-Scooters in a Move Towards Sustainable Transportation
20 mins ago
Sydney Launches First Hire E-Scooters in a Move Towards Sustainable Transportation
A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne
16 mins ago
A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
17 mins ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
ABC Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns, Citing Coverage and Diversity Concerns
17 mins ago
ABC Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns, Citing Coverage and Diversity Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
1 min
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
2 mins
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
2 mins
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
2 mins
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
4 mins
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
Nigeria's CSOs Defend Interior Minister Amidst Contract Scandal
4 mins
Nigeria's CSOs Defend Interior Minister Amidst Contract Scandal
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
4 mins
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
4 mins
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app