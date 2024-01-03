en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria’s Economy and Sustainability

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria’s Economy and Sustainability

Alstom, a leading name in the rail transport industry, has been awarded a significant contract estimated at €900 million. The French multinational will be responsible for maintaining the VLocity and Classic regional train fleets in Victoria, Australia. The announcement, made on December 21, marks a major milestone in Alstom’s expansion in the Australian market and reinforces its commitment to local partnerships.

Local Production and Maintenance

The diesel multiple-units, known as VLocity, have been produced at Alstom’s Dandenong plant. As part of the awarded contract, these units will be serviced alongside the Classic fleet at maintenance sites located in West Melbourne, South Dynon, and Ballarat East. This deal ensures that a significant portion of the work will be performed locally, with 98% of the workforce based in Victoria, a testament to Alstom’s commitment to supporting local employment.

Boosting Local Economy

Further strengthening its ties with the local economy, Alstom has pledged 69% of the maintenance materials will be sourced from local companies. Additionally, the company has committed to invest 6% of the contract’s value with 40 local social benefit suppliers throughout the duration of the contract. These initiatives are expected to bolster the local economy and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between Alstom and the Victoria region.

Advancements in Maintenance Strategy

As part of its maintenance strategy, Alstom will establish a new fleet control center in South Dynon, modeled after the center that oversees the Bombardier-built Voyager DEMU fleet in the UK. This strategic move is expected to enhance fleet management, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs. Furthermore, Alstom plans to implement predictive maintenance technology, an innovative approach that aims to reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions, demonstrating the company’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

0
Australia Business Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

Serious Car Crash Shuts Down Duncan Street in East Moonta

By Geeta Pillai

Northern Territory Bolsters Local Sports with Grassroots Grants

By Salman Khan

Australian Climate Scientists Reveal Challenges in 'Weight of the World'

By Geeta Pillai

Inmates' Failed Escape Attempt Sheds Light on Alice Springs Prison Con ...
@Australia · 16 mins
Inmates' Failed Escape Attempt Sheds Light on Alice Springs Prison Con ...
heart comment 0
Daring Escape Attempt Unfolds at Alice Springs Prison

By Geeta Pillai

Daring Escape Attempt Unfolds at Alice Springs Prison
Brisbane’s ‘Bananaland’ Musical Takes on the Sydney Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Brisbane's 'Bananaland' Musical Takes on the Sydney Festival
Australian Goatmeat Exports: 2023’s Boom and Emerging Markets

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Goatmeat Exports: 2023's Boom and Emerging Markets
Heatwave in Inverell Claims Pet’s Life: A Wake-Up Call for Pet Owners

By Geeta Pillai

Heatwave in Inverell Claims Pet's Life: A Wake-Up Call for Pet Owners
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
20 seconds
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
22 seconds
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
22 seconds
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
26 seconds
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
51 seconds
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
55 seconds
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
1 min
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
1 min
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches
1 min
Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
53 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app