Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria’s Economy and Sustainability

Alstom, a leading name in the rail transport industry, has been awarded a significant contract estimated at €900 million. The French multinational will be responsible for maintaining the VLocity and Classic regional train fleets in Victoria, Australia. The announcement, made on December 21, marks a major milestone in Alstom’s expansion in the Australian market and reinforces its commitment to local partnerships.

Local Production and Maintenance

The diesel multiple-units, known as VLocity, have been produced at Alstom’s Dandenong plant. As part of the awarded contract, these units will be serviced alongside the Classic fleet at maintenance sites located in West Melbourne, South Dynon, and Ballarat East. This deal ensures that a significant portion of the work will be performed locally, with 98% of the workforce based in Victoria, a testament to Alstom’s commitment to supporting local employment.

Boosting Local Economy

Further strengthening its ties with the local economy, Alstom has pledged 69% of the maintenance materials will be sourced from local companies. Additionally, the company has committed to invest 6% of the contract’s value with 40 local social benefit suppliers throughout the duration of the contract. These initiatives are expected to bolster the local economy and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between Alstom and the Victoria region.

Advancements in Maintenance Strategy

As part of its maintenance strategy, Alstom will establish a new fleet control center in South Dynon, modeled after the center that oversees the Bombardier-built Voyager DEMU fleet in the UK. This strategic move is expected to enhance fleet management, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs. Furthermore, Alstom plans to implement predictive maintenance technology, an innovative approach that aims to reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions, demonstrating the company’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility.