Alliance Française French Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of Diversity and Humanity

The 35th annual Alliance Française French Film Festival is set to captivate Australian audiences from March 5th to April 2nd, 2024. This highly anticipated event will showcase 41 meticulously selected French films, emphasizing diversity and humanity through an array of genres and perspectives. The festival's lineup includes world premieres, Cannes favorites, and a strong representation of female directors.

A Celebration of Diversity and Humanity

The 35th edition of the festival promises a rich tapestry of stories that delve into the complexities of human experiences. With a focus on diversity, the films selected reflect a wide range of perspectives, cultures, and themes. This year's festival is a testament to the power of cinema as a means to foster understanding, empathy, and connection.

Notable Films and Highlights

Among the 41 films featured in the festival, several standouts are generating excitement among cinephiles. 'The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan', directed by Martin Bourboulon, is a thrilling adaptation of the classic novel that boasts impressive production values and an all-star cast.

Another highly anticipated film is 'Divertimento', directed by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar. This poignant coming-of-age story follows the journey of a talented young musician as she navigates the challenges of adolescence and the pursuit of her dreams.

In 'The President’s Wife', director Jean-Pierre Mocky explores the intricate dynamics of power and corruption in the upper echelons of French society. This gripping political drama offers a thought-provoking examination of the personal and professional sacrifices made in the name of ambition.

Food lovers will delight in 'The Taste of Things', directed by Eric Besnard, which tells the story of a renowned chef who loses his sense of taste and must rediscover his passion for cooking. This sensory feast of a film is sure to leave audiences craving more.

A Special Audience Vote

The festival will concluded with a special audience vote for 'The Intouchables', a beloved French film of the 21st century. This heartwarming and uplifting story of an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic and his caregiver has captured the hearts of millions around the world. The festival organizers invite audiences to revisit this modern classic and cast their vote for the film that has touched them the most.

In addition to the main program, the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (BREC) has partnered with Alliance Française Perth to host the festival in regional Western Australia. BREC will be the only regional location for the festival, which is expected to draw 176,000 people across all screenings in Australia. The Bunbury leg of the festival will feature seven French films, six of which will have their Australian premiere.

The festival will kick off with a VIP event in the Sky Bar, catered by local French caterers La Pause Miam. Throughout the festival, French croissants will be served instead of the usual film festival panini, providing a delightful taste of French culture.

BREC executive director Fiona de Garis expressed her enthusiasm about being included in this national festival, stating that it brings French culture and film to regional communities. "We are thrilled to be a part of the Alliance Française French Film Festival and to provide our community with the opportunity to experience these incredible films," she said.

As the 35th Alliance Française French Film Festival prepares to unfold across Australia, audiences can look forward to a cinematic journey that celebrates the diversity and humanity of the French film industry. With its carefully curated selection of films, the festival offers a unique opportunity to explore the complexities of the human experience through the lens of French cinema.

