Allergy Diagnostics Market Set for Significant Growth by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

An extensive study by Allied Market Research titled "Allergy Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031" offers a comprehensive analysis of the allergy diagnostics market, projecting its growth from $5 billion in 2021 to $16.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.2%. The report provides valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering support for strategic decision-making over the next decade.

The COVID-19 Impact on Allergy Diagnostics

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the allergy diagnostics industry was initially detrimental, with a decrease in diagnostic tests due to the focus on avoiding allergenic triggers and managing acute allergy instances. However, post-pandemic, diagnostic procedures resumed, with studies undertaken to examine the effects of COVID-19 on allergy diagnostic services. The shift towards telemedicine for managing conditions like asthma and rhinitis was observed, with in-person consultations reserved for severe allergic conditions.

Industry Trends and Market Segmentation

The report segments the market by test type, product & service, allergen, and end-user. It also provides a country-wise analysis, answers key questions regarding market dynamics, long-term investment feasibility, and factors influencing demand. The study aims to furnish valuable insights to aid businesses in making informed decisions and strategizing for sustainable growth.

Key Players and Market Expansion

Key industry players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, and others are profiled in the report. The content also highlights the surge in allergy prevalence, the rising awareness about allergies, and North America's significant role in driving market expansion. It also delves into the projected growth of the IgE allergy blood test market, predicted to reach a value pool of US $50 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.2%.