Australia

All-White Living Room Design Sparks Controversy on ‘Grand Designs Transformations’

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
All-White Living Room Design Sparks Controversy on ‘Grand Designs Transformations’

In a world where home renovation shows captivate audiences, a particular transformation has sparked heated debate. Sydney couple Nina and Trent, who embarked on a five-month renovation journey of their 1980s four-bedroom home in Avalon, are facing backlash for their all-white living room design. The renovation, featured on ABC’s ‘Grand Designs Transformations,’ sees the couple’s $3.2 million home adorned with luxurious additions such as a white marble island kitchen bench and an outdoor bath.

An All-White Affair

However, it is the all-white living room that has become the talking point. The couple introduced a strict ‘no liquids’ rule in this room, primarily due to their young son, Harley. This room, with its pristine white bamboo silk rug and untouched walls, is a point of contention. Many critics argue that it’s an impractical choice for a family home, especially one housing a young child.

Criticism and Justification

Yasmine Ghoniem, the co-host of ‘Grand Designs Transformations,’ highlighted the potential messes that activities like eating spaghetti could result in, given the room’s design. An incident involving Harley’s crayons on the white rug did occur, yet the couple insists the renovation has enhanced their lifestyle. They host get-togethers more frequently, with the living room serving as the heart of their entertainment.

Public Opinion and Online Backlash

Despite these justifications, online critics have labeled the living room ‘unusable.’ The couple has been criticized for the room’s lack of practicality and comfort. Moreover, the show has come under fire for showcasing such ‘obscene’ displays of wealth, particularly amid challenging economic times. The couple did concede that, given the chance to redo the process, they would choose a rug that cleans easier.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

