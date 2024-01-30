All Can Australia Announces Dani Swan as Its First Ambassador, Advocates for Unified Cancer Care

In an invigorating move ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4th, non-profit organization All Can Australia has appointed Australian-US actress, motion capture artist, and creative director Dani Swan as its first ambassador. This announcement pays tribute to the memory of Dani Swan's mother, Wendy Swan, who lost her battle with thyroid cancer in June 2023. Wendy Swan, a long-term survivor on clinical trial medication, was a vocal advocate for individuals with head and neck cancer. She defied the odds by surviving 21 years after an initial prognosis of just three months in 2012.

Carrying the Torch Forward

Dani Swan's collaboration with All Can Australia aims to spotlight the real-life experiences of cancer patients and ensure that future health system changes address the needs of those afflicted by this devastating disease. She has expressed a firm commitment to continue her mother's legacy by endorsing initiatives for mental health resources and access to trial medication for all cancer patients and their carers.

Partnerships for Change

All Can Australia is a key player in the Australian Cancer Plan and is an integral part of the Cancer Nursing and Navigation Program's Navigation Working Group. The organization will work in conjunction with stakeholders such as Cancer Australia, the Cancer Council Australia, Canteen, the Department of Health and Aged Care, other cancer NGOs, and consumer representatives, to effect change.

Advancing Cancer Care through Technology

All Can Australia has developed a model for a pan cancer care navigation program that leverages data capture and technology. This model aims to ensure that all Australians diagnosed with cancer receive the necessary support. Backed by Dani Swan, All Can Australia is striving for a unified and efficient approach to cancer care that leaves no one behind.

