en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Alkane Resources Ltd’s CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Alkane Resources Ltd’s CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments

In a recent update, Nic Earner, CEO of Alkane Resources Ltd, shed light on the company’s ongoing activities, specifically highlighting developments at the Roswell resource, part of the broader Tomingley Gold Operations. The past quarter saw the company complete approximately 17,000 meters of infill drilling at the Roswell orebody, conducted from underground. The results of this drilling campaign are anticipated to be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate, scheduled for release in the upcoming quarter.

Tomingley Gold Operations: A Hub of Activity

Tomingley Gold Operations, a current production site for Alkane Resources, continues to be a pivotal area of focus. Gold production figures remain a crucial area of interest, signifying the site’s value to the company’s overall performance. The Tomingley Gold Extension Project, encompassing the Roswell deposit, has also been the subject of further exploration and development efforts.

Progress at Boda and Kaiser Deposits

Earner also brought attention to the advancements at the Boda and Kaiser deposits, integral parts of the Northern Molong Porphyry Project. As part of the update, the company released the refreshed Boda Resource Model, which exhibited an increase in grade and metal endowment. Drilling at the Kaiser deposit remains on track, with an updated resource expected to be released during the current quarter.

Corporate Highlights and Achievements

The conversation concluded with a review of the company’s corporate highlights and achievements over the past quarter, signaling a period of significant activity and development for Alkane Resources Ltd. The company’s consistent performance, coupled with its strategic exploration and development efforts, hint at a promising future.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 seconds ago
Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools
In an unprecedented move, an illuminating educational book, ‘The Rivers and Wetlands of the Murray-Darling Basin’, is primed to reach approximately 4,000 primary schools across Australia. This edifying initiative aims to enlighten students, aged between 10 and 12, on the complex history, abundant wildlife, and the present-day challenges faced by the Murray-Darling Basin, a vital
Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
46 seconds ago
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally
2 mins ago
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally
Perth Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges
20 seconds ago
Perth Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
33 seconds ago
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
44 seconds ago
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
32 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
33 seconds
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
46 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
53 seconds
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
1 min
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
1 min
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
4 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app