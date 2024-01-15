Alkane Resources Ltd’s CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments

In a recent update, Nic Earner, CEO of Alkane Resources Ltd, shed light on the company’s ongoing activities, specifically highlighting developments at the Roswell resource, part of the broader Tomingley Gold Operations. The past quarter saw the company complete approximately 17,000 meters of infill drilling at the Roswell orebody, conducted from underground. The results of this drilling campaign are anticipated to be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate, scheduled for release in the upcoming quarter.

Tomingley Gold Operations: A Hub of Activity

Tomingley Gold Operations, a current production site for Alkane Resources, continues to be a pivotal area of focus. Gold production figures remain a crucial area of interest, signifying the site’s value to the company’s overall performance. The Tomingley Gold Extension Project, encompassing the Roswell deposit, has also been the subject of further exploration and development efforts.

Progress at Boda and Kaiser Deposits

Earner also brought attention to the advancements at the Boda and Kaiser deposits, integral parts of the Northern Molong Porphyry Project. As part of the update, the company released the refreshed Boda Resource Model, which exhibited an increase in grade and metal endowment. Drilling at the Kaiser deposit remains on track, with an updated resource expected to be released during the current quarter.

Corporate Highlights and Achievements

The conversation concluded with a review of the company’s corporate highlights and achievements over the past quarter, signaling a period of significant activity and development for Alkane Resources Ltd. The company’s consistent performance, coupled with its strategic exploration and development efforts, hint at a promising future.