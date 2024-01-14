Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale

Authorities in Peru have seized two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand from a shipment bound for Mexico. The seizure was prompted by speculation surrounding the nature of these objects, which some claimed were proof of extraterrestrial life. However, forensic experts have debunked these claims, categorically stating that the figures are man-made, constructed from paper, glue, metal, and a combination of human and animal bones.

Unraveling the Alien Theory

Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan and several lawmakers had previously sparked intrigue by asserting that these objects were ‘non-human beings.’ This claim attracted international attention and led to widespread speculation about the possibility of alien life. However, the Peruvian prosecutor’s office has now put an end to this controversy, concluding that the figures are ‘recently manufactured dolls’ made using animal bones and synthetic glue.

A Case of Misidentification

The seized objects became the subject of intense scrutiny, with forensic experts meticulously examining their composition. Their findings revealed that the objects were fabricated using everyday materials, effectively debunking any theories about their alien origin. The intended recipient of these objects remains unknown.

