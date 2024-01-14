en English
Australia

Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale

Authorities in Peru have seized two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand from a shipment bound for Mexico. The seizure was prompted by speculation surrounding the nature of these objects, which some claimed were proof of extraterrestrial life. However, forensic experts have debunked these claims, categorically stating that the figures are man-made, constructed from paper, glue, metal, and a combination of human and animal bones.

Unraveling the Alien Theory

Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan and several lawmakers had previously sparked intrigue by asserting that these objects were ‘non-human beings.’ This claim attracted international attention and led to widespread speculation about the possibility of alien life. However, the Peruvian prosecutor’s office has now put an end to this controversy, concluding that the figures are ‘recently manufactured dolls’ made using animal bones and synthetic glue.

A Case of Misidentification

The seized objects became the subject of intense scrutiny, with forensic experts meticulously examining their composition. Their findings revealed that the objects were fabricated using everyday materials, effectively debunking any theories about their alien origin. The intended recipient of these objects remains unknown.

Street Legal Race Engine Car for Sale

In other news, a street-legal race engine car has been put up for sale, drawing the attention of auto news outlets. This development adds an exciting twist to the day’s events and demonstrates the diverse range of news that can arise in a single day.

Australia Automotive Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

