en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Aldi Joins Woolworths in Decision Not to Stock Australia Day Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
Aldi Joins Woolworths in Decision Not to Stock Australia Day Merchandise

In a significant move reflecting changing societal sentiments, Aldi, the German supermarket chain, has announced that it will not participate in the commercialization of Australia Day 2024. This action aligns it with a similar decision recently made by Woolworths, another major player in the Australian retail industry.

A Growing Trend among Retailers

Both Aldi and Woolworths have confirmed that they will not be selling any Australia Day Special Buys products. This development aligns with an emerging trend among retailers, as more of them are choosing not to commodify the national day. This shift is being perceived as a response to broader discussions about the significance of January 26, and declining demand for themed merchandise.

Implications of the Decision

The decision by these retail giants sparked a relevant discourse, led by Sky News host Caleb Bond, with Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. The conversation centered around the relationship between supermarket chains and the celebration of Australia Day. As these chains play a pivotal role in shaping the public’s approach to celebrations, their decisions have far-reaching implications.

A Larger Discourse in the Commercial Sector

This move by Aldi and Woolworths has brought to the forefront a larger discourse on how Australia Day is represented and celebrated in the commercial sector. In recent years, there has been a growing understanding among retailers that the way they choose to participate in such celebrations can contribute to or detract from the genuine celebration of national pride. In choosing not to sell themed merchandise, these retailers are making a clear statement about their stance on the matter.

0
Australia Business Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
44 mins ago
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
The Melbourne Park precinct, often heralded as the crown jewel of Melbourne for its pivotal role in hosting premier sports and entertainment events, stands at the brink of a significant expansion. The proposed development, involving the construction of an advanced music stadium, innovative vertical basketball courts, and an array of hotels, cafes, and restaurants, is
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
49 mins ago
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
52 mins ago
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary
46 mins ago
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
46 mins ago
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Controversy Swirls as Calls to Change Australia Day Date Amplify
47 mins ago
Controversy Swirls as Calls to Change Australia Day Date Amplify
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
33 seconds
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
38 seconds
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
2 mins
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
2 mins
Football's Hall of Fame Coaches Bid Farewell Amidst Sport's Evolution
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
7 mins
Boost Your Bone Health: No Gym Required
Nick Opiyo on Political Affiliations and Professional Competence
7 mins
Nick Opiyo on Political Affiliations and Professional Competence
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
9 mins
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
9 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
13 mins
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app