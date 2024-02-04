Alcohol Prices to Rise in Australia Following 1.8% Excise Hike

Starting from February 2024, Australians will have to dig a bit deeper into their pockets for beers, spirits, and pre-mixed drinks. This comes as a result of the Australian federal government's decision to raise the excise on alcohol by 1.8 percent. This automatic adjustment, which takes place twice every year—in February and August—is a reflection of changes in the annual inflation rate, currently standing at 4.1 percent.

Impact on the Economy

The increase in alcohol excise is not an arbitrary decision, but a routine measure designed to align with economic fluctuations. It is expected to generate an estimated $7.9 billion in government revenue for this fiscal year. Notably, while Finance Minister Katy Gallagher acknowledged the regularity of such hikes, she did not dismiss the possibility of altering excise rates in the future.

Implications for Consumers and Businesses

As the excise hike goes into effect, publicans across the nation are warning customers about the inevitable rise in alcohol prices. The impact isn't only confined to consumers, however. Distilleries and brewers, the backbone of Australia's alcohol industry, are feeling the heat as well. They have called for a halt to the hikes, warning of potential damage to the hospitality sector given the already high cost of alcohol in the country.

National Response

Aussies across the country, from pubs and clubs to bottle shops, are bracing for the impact of this new round of alcohol tax increases. This is not the first time Australians have had to contend with such hikes. Yet, the calls for the government to freeze the tax underscore the growing concern over the increasing cost of alcoholic beverages, a staple in many social gatherings. Statistics on previous excise increases and Australia's current beer tax ranking further amplify these concerns, painting a picture of a nation grappling with the economic reality of its love for a good drink.