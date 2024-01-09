Alcoa to Halt Production at Australian Refinery, 750 Jobs at Stake

Alcoa, the eighth-largest global aluminium producer, has sounded the death knell for its Kwinana refinery in Western Australia. The decision, attributed to the refinery’s age, escalating operating costs, and challenging market conditions, will result in a staggering loss of around 750 jobs. The closure is anticipated to impact not just the local community but will also send ripples across the broader Australian aluminium industry.

Gradual Shutdown and Job Losses

The phased shutdown of the Kwinana refinery is set to commence soon. The workforce, currently standing at about 1,200, is expected to shrink to half its size by September 2024. By the end of 2025, direct staff numbers will dwindle to a mere 50. The impending job losses will deal a significant blow to the region’s economy, as the plant has been a considerable contributor, with salaries, wages, benefits, and supply contracts amounting to over $500 million in 2022 alone.

Political Repercussions and Implications

WA Liberal Leader Libby Mettam cited administrative delays and environmental oversight as core issues leading to this decision. The opposition, however, pointed fingers at the government’s policies, calling them anti-business. They emphasized that measures related to energy, industrial relations, and tax were instrumental in the refinery’s closure. On the other hand, the resources minister expressed his disappointment and concern for the affected workers and their families, while also reassuring that the closure would not affect Australian supplies of alumina and aluminium.

Global Impact and Future Prospects

The shuttering of the Kwinana refinery, which has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million metric tonnes, is expected to impact global alumina output and prices. Despite operating at only 80% capacity since January, the closure will save the company $70 million annually starting from the third quarter of 2024. Alcoa will incur restructuring charges between $180 and $200 million in the first quarter of 2024, with related cash outlays expected to be spent in 2024 and 2025. However, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the affected staff and exploring potential redeployment opportunities within the business.