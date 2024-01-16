Alcoa Corp's Q4 Earnings Report: What to Expect

On January 17, Alcoa Corp, a global aluminum production giant, is slated to unveil its fourth-quarter earnings report. The anticipation in the air is palpable as Wall Street analysts predict a negative 78 cents in earnings per share (EPS) and a revenue of $2.63 billion. The timing of the report release has been set after the market closes, adding an extra layer of suspense to the event.

Alcoa's Global Reach and Strategic Efforts

Alcoa's business model thrives on a vertical integration approach that spans across five continents. As the aluminum market is projected to stabilize between 2023 and 2024, predictions point towards an upswing in consumption in the green energy sector. This could lead to a market deficit, paving the way for Alcoa to seize significant opportunities in the long run. The company's strategic efforts to balance the phases of aluminum demand cycles will be under the microscope, particularly their strategy of adjusting ownership stakes in facilities and fields to coincide with supply-demand dynamics.

Materials Sector and Alcoa's Position

The materials sector, which houses Alcoa, has been spotlighted by Fidelity as one of the top three sectors for 2024. Analysts identify cyclical sectors as harboring the most enticing potential opportunities. However, despite the positive sector outlook, recent analyst ratings and consensus estimates, which place the price target at $43.16, do not hint at a substantial upside for Alcoa's stock from its current trading level of $29.55.

Alcoa's Cost-Cutting Measures

In addition to its market strategies, Alcoa has been implementing cost-cutting measures. They have announced plans to curtail production at one of its refineries in Western Australia. Investors will be keenly observing these moves, along with the company's annual dividend yield of 1.33%, a quarterly dividend amounting to 10 cents per share, and the potential for investors to net a regular $500 monthly by investing in shares.