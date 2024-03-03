AlburyCity's Road Safety Initiative: Six-Month Trial of Flat-Top Humps on Forrest Hill Avenue

In a bid to enhance road safety for its residents, AlburyCity has announced the commencement of a six-month trial period starting March 2024, during which three flat-top road humps will be installed on Forrest Hill Avenue. This decision follows a thorough investigation prompted by a local petition highlighting concerns over speeding and traffic volume, primarily aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and public transport users alike.

Responding to Community Concerns

Following the receipt of a petition from the Forrest Hill Estate, which was signed by nearly half of its residents, AlburyCity took proactive steps to address the community's safety concerns. Engaging an external traffic consultant, the council undertook a comprehensive review of traffic movements and speed within the estate. The investigation revealed significant speeding issues on Forrest Hill Avenue, prompting the decision to trial traffic calming measures in the form of flat-top road humps.

Objective and Methodology of the Trial

The primary goal of this trial is to reduce vehicle speeds effectively without hindering access for emergency and service vehicles. Traffic speeds will be closely monitored on Forrest Hill Avenue as well as adjacent streets, including Stedman Crescent and Uralla Avenue, to assess the impact of the road humps. This data will inform future traffic management strategies and contribute to creating safer community spaces. Community engagement and feedback will be integral throughout the trial, ensuring residents have a voice in the final outcome.

Looking Towards a Safer Future

AlburyCity's initiative reflects a commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its community members. By addressing speeding and traffic volume issues head-on, the council aims to foster a safer, more peaceful living environment for all. The trial's results will not only influence the potential permanent adoption of these measures but also serve as a valuable case study for other communities facing similar challenges. As the trial progresses, the council encourages community members to actively participate in feedback opportunities, shaping the future of road safety in AlburyCity.

