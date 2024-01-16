Albioma Boosts Indo-Pacific Presence with Acquisition of Australian Wood Pellet Plant

In a significant move that bolsters its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, France-based renewable energy producer Albioma has acquired the Tuan wood pellet plant located in Queensland, Australia. This plant, previously under the ownership of Altus Renewables before it entered administration in late 2023, has been operational since 2014 and holds an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes of wood pellets.

Strategically Positioned Assets

The acquisition includes a 35,000-tonne storage facility at the port of Bundaberg and a 57-hectare site near Mount Gambier, South Australia. This site already holds a construction permit, offering the potential to erect a new pellet plant capable of churning out 300,000 tonnes annually. These facilities are strategically located to supply biomass to Albioma's power stations in La Réunion, a French protectorate in the Mascarene Islands.

Driving Renewable Energy Production

Albioma, a key player in the biomass and solar photovoltaic sectors listed on Euronext Paris, aims to strengthen its security of supply with high-quality sustainable biomass through this acquisition. The company uses residues from sustainably-managed forests, sourced under long-term agreements from the region's primary sawmills, to ensure the creation of green energy for over 2.1 million residents in the French Overseas Territories.

Welcoming the Tuan Team

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman of Albioma, extended a warm welcome to the Tuan team. In his statement, he emphasized the importance of this acquisition in diversifying Albioma's pellet supply portfolio and securing the production of renewable energy in the territories they serve. This acquisition marks a significant step up in the company's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, a critical strategic area for Albioma's operations.