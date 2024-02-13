Albany's Office Market Transformation: Rising Vacancies and the Shift to Remote Work

In the heart of Albany, a silent transformation is taking place. The once bustling office buildings now echo with emptiness, as the region grapples with an office vacancy rate of 12.5%. This figure represents a staggering 30.7 million square feet of unoccupied space.

Advertisment

The Shrinking Inventory: A Sign of the Times

The inventory of privately owned office buildings has been steadily shrinking, a trend that has had a profound impact on the vacancy rate. As companies downsize or move to more lucrative locations, the office landscape of Albany is changing.

Sub-markets: A Tale of Two Trends

Advertisment

A closer look at the different sub-markets within the region reveals a tale of two trends. While some areas are experiencing an increase in vacancy rates, others are witnessing a decline. This disparity is a testament to the complex and multifaceted nature of the office market.

Class A Buildings: The Hardest Hit

Class A buildings have been the hardest hit by the current situation. In four out of the five central business districts, these buildings have the highest vacancy rate. This trend is a stark reminder of the changing dynamics of the office market and the need for landlords to adapt.

Advertisment

The Remote Work Factor

Despite the rise in hybrid and remote work schedules, the surplus of office space has not significantly increased due to downsizing or lease non-renewals. This surprising development suggests that the office market is more resilient than many initially thought.

A National Trend: Record High Vacancy Rates

Advertisment

The situation in Albany is not an isolated incident. Office vacancy rates across the U.S. have reached record highs, with the national rate ending at 19.6% in 2023. The shift towards remote work, accelerated by the pandemic, has led to a decrease in office demand and the lowest new office construction since 2012.

Adapting to the New Normal

In response to these changes, employers are implementing hybrid work models, combining remote work with limited office time. This new approach is enabling companies to adapt to the changing landscape and maintain a productive workforce.

As we look to the future, it's clear that the office market is undergoing a significant transformation. While older offices and those located outside the CBD core are feeling the brunt of this shift, there are still pockets of resilience and growth. Companies like Lendlease, for example, have managed to sign about 123,000 square metres of lease renewals and new leases in the past 18 months, despite the challenging market conditions.

The road ahead is uncertain, and companies will need to navigate this new landscape with care. But one thing is clear: the office market is evolving, and those who can adapt will thrive.