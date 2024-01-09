Air New Zealand Launches Major New Year Sale for Australian Travelers

As the world’s safest airline for 2024, Air New Zealand, takes to the skies with a significant New Year sale, Australian travelers are set to fulfill their 2024 travel plans. The airline has announced promotional fares to destinations across the Tasman Sea and the United States, with fares starting as low as AUD $257 for one-way flights to Auckland and $267 to Queenstown.

Air New Zealand’s New Year Sale

The sale, which started on Tuesday, is tailored towards Brisbane residents as well, with similar deals on flights to Auckland priced at AUD $267 one way. Meanwhile, Melbourne to Auckland flights are going for AUD $266 one way. The airline’s offer extends to U.S. destinations, with Sydney to Los Angeles or San Francisco return flights starting at $1,299 and $1,399 respectively, and Melbourne to Los Angeles return trips for $1,444.

Embracing the Kiwi Spirit

Air New Zealand’s General Manager for Australia, Kathryn O’Brien, encourages customers to take advantage of the airline’s extensive flight options and the opportunity to experience the traditional Kiwi ‘manaaki’ (care). She emphasized the exceptional service and care provided by Air New Zealand, highlighting the airline’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey for all passengers.

Booking and Availability

The sale fares for New Zealand destinations are available until January 12, and for U.S. destinations until January 17, subject to availability. The airline has advised that seats are limited and specific travel periods apply. Interested customers are advised to book quickly to secure these discounted fares, with the airline expecting high demand for these offers.

As Air New Zealand begins 2024 with this major New Year sale, Australian travellers are presented with an unmatched opportunity to plan their travels for the year, with the chance to fly to diverse destinations at discounted prices. This move is expected to attract more Aussie customers on board with Air New Zealand in 2024, further consolidating the airline’s position as a leading global carrier.