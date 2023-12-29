en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine healthcare, with a significant surge post-Covid-19. Platforms and applications now cater to a plethora of health needs, including weight loss and disease management. AI’s role is pivotal in ensuring equitable healthcare access, with applications like Fitelo leveraging its capabilities for personalized, data-driven wellness programs. Fitelo’s Family Diet plans, designed to cater to entire households’ health needs, have seen a marked increase in demand, particularly among mothers and women.

India’s Health Food Market Growth

The Indian health food market is poised for exponential growth, with households predicted to double their spending on health-focused foods and beverages in the next five years. The per capita spending on healthy foods is expected to witness a 2x increase by 2026. India, the fastest-growing health food market, is projected to reach a market size of 30 billion in five years. The number of health-conscious consumers is set to increase from 108 million in 2020 to 176 million in 2026, fueled by a shift towards mindful eating, rising disposable income, and e-commerce growth.

Expansion and Consolidation in Health Food Market

The health food market expansion in India is expected to be driven by consumers’ upward financial mobility and a preference for functional and healthy ingredients. Large food and beverage companies are evaluating growth strategies to capitalize on the burgeoning health food market. Health food brands command a richer valuation than traditional players, and there is more capital available for creating such brands.

Growth in the Indian PC Market

India is also witnessing growth in the PC market, with a 3.4 percent growth anticipated in 2024 compared to 2023. The traditional PC market in India experienced a 14 percent year-on-year increase in Q3 2023, led by notebooks and desktops. The education sector significantly contributed to this growth, marking a remarkable 117.5 percent year-on-year increase in the education segment. IT hardware manufacturers foresee a surge in the refurbished market space, particularly the sale of refurbished laptops in tier III and IV cities.

Acer India’s Market Share

Acer India has doubled its market share in 2023, emerging as a market leader in specific segments like education, government, and BFSI. The company is also banking on the integration of AI in the Personal Computing segment, with the launch of an AI PC in the Indian market and an increase in the integration of artificial intelligence in laptops.

0
Australia Health Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Shares End 2023 with Strong Annual Gain Despite Final Day Dip

By Geeta Pillai

Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades

By Salman Khan

Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win

By Salman Khan

Australia Seals Series Victory with Triumph Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test

By Salman Khan

Australia's Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions ...
@Australia · 36 mins
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions ...
heart comment 0
Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack
Krystal Hipwell’s New Luxury Property Venture in Byron Bay

By Geeta Pillai

Krystal Hipwell's New Luxury Property Venture in Byron Bay
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video

By Geeta Pillai

Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
Jacob Elordi’s Surprise Visit to Sydney Food Stall

By Geeta Pillai

Jacob Elordi's Surprise Visit to Sydney Food Stall
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
4 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
7 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
8 mins
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
8 mins
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
9 mins
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
11 mins
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
13 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
14 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
14 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
57 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app