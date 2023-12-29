AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine healthcare, with a significant surge post-Covid-19. Platforms and applications now cater to a plethora of health needs, including weight loss and disease management. AI’s role is pivotal in ensuring equitable healthcare access, with applications like Fitelo leveraging its capabilities for personalized, data-driven wellness programs. Fitelo’s Family Diet plans, designed to cater to entire households’ health needs, have seen a marked increase in demand, particularly among mothers and women.

India’s Health Food Market Growth

The Indian health food market is poised for exponential growth, with households predicted to double their spending on health-focused foods and beverages in the next five years. The per capita spending on healthy foods is expected to witness a 2x increase by 2026. India, the fastest-growing health food market, is projected to reach a market size of 30 billion in five years. The number of health-conscious consumers is set to increase from 108 million in 2020 to 176 million in 2026, fueled by a shift towards mindful eating, rising disposable income, and e-commerce growth.

Expansion and Consolidation in Health Food Market

The health food market expansion in India is expected to be driven by consumers’ upward financial mobility and a preference for functional and healthy ingredients. Large food and beverage companies are evaluating growth strategies to capitalize on the burgeoning health food market. Health food brands command a richer valuation than traditional players, and there is more capital available for creating such brands.

Growth in the Indian PC Market

India is also witnessing growth in the PC market, with a 3.4 percent growth anticipated in 2024 compared to 2023. The traditional PC market in India experienced a 14 percent year-on-year increase in Q3 2023, led by notebooks and desktops. The education sector significantly contributed to this growth, marking a remarkable 117.5 percent year-on-year increase in the education segment. IT hardware manufacturers foresee a surge in the refurbished market space, particularly the sale of refurbished laptops in tier III and IV cities.

Acer India’s Market Share

Acer India has doubled its market share in 2023, emerging as a market leader in specific segments like education, government, and BFSI. The company is also banking on the integration of AI in the Personal Computing segment, with the launch of an AI PC in the Indian market and an increase in the integration of artificial intelligence in laptops.