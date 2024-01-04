Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment

Agwest Machinery, a trusted dealer of agricultural, quarrying, and construction machinery, is broadening its horizons by incorporating equipment from Shantui and React International into its product lineup. This strategic expansion is a part of the company’s aggressive drive to solidify its position as a preferred dealer in Western Australia (WA) and to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution for its farming clientele.

Embracing Diversity in Machinery

According to Martin Crawford, Agwest Machinery’s group sales manager, the company does not intend to stock the entire range of Shantui or React machines. Instead, the focus will be on curating a selection of equipment that directly aligns with the requirements of local producers. The new product offerings will include wheel loaders, graders, forklifts, skid-steers, bulldozers, and a Finnish-made Elho rock picking machine.

Collaborating with Industry Titans

Shantui, a subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, is one of the largest companies in China and is widely recognized for the superior quality of its machinery. On the other hand, React International, operating out of Cavan, South Australia, has carved a niche for itself in the import and supply of machinery for the agriculture and quarrying industries.

Market Availability of New Products

Several of the new equipment pieces are already available at Agwest Machinery’s branches in Geraldton, Northam, Corrigin, Esperance, and Katanning. However, the company is expecting more stock to arrive in the forthcoming weeks and months, further bolstering its product range and enhancing its ability to cater to the diverse needs of WA’s farming community.