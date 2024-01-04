en English
Agriculture

Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment

Agwest Machinery, a trusted dealer of agricultural, quarrying, and construction machinery, is broadening its horizons by incorporating equipment from Shantui and React International into its product lineup. This strategic expansion is a part of the company’s aggressive drive to solidify its position as a preferred dealer in Western Australia (WA) and to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution for its farming clientele.

Embracing Diversity in Machinery

According to Martin Crawford, Agwest Machinery’s group sales manager, the company does not intend to stock the entire range of Shantui or React machines. Instead, the focus will be on curating a selection of equipment that directly aligns with the requirements of local producers. The new product offerings will include wheel loaders, graders, forklifts, skid-steers, bulldozers, and a Finnish-made Elho rock picking machine.

Collaborating with Industry Titans

Shantui, a subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, is one of the largest companies in China and is widely recognized for the superior quality of its machinery. On the other hand, React International, operating out of Cavan, South Australia, has carved a niche for itself in the import and supply of machinery for the agriculture and quarrying industries.

Market Availability of New Products

Several of the new equipment pieces are already available at Agwest Machinery’s branches in Geraldton, Northam, Corrigin, Esperance, and Katanning. However, the company is expecting more stock to arrive in the forthcoming weeks and months, further bolstering its product range and enhancing its ability to cater to the diverse needs of WA’s farming community.

Agriculture Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

