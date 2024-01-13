en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers

AGL Energy, an Australian energy giant, has revealed plans to shut down the Loy Yang A Power Station, one of the nation’s biggest carbon emitters, by 2035. In a parallel development, a significant leap in carbon capture technology has been made by the U.S. Department of Energy and Brookhaven National Laboratory. The team has brought forth a catalytic process that morphs carbon dioxide into solid carbon nanofibers in conditions of relatively low temperatures and ambient pressure.

Revolutionary Carbon Capture Technology

Utilizing a blend of electrochemical and thermochemical reactions, the process employs two catalysts: an electrocatalyst composed of palladium on carbon and a thermocatalyst made of an iron-cobalt alloy. This innovative combination not only births carbon nanofibers, which can fortify cement, but also generates hydrogen gas as a byproduct, a clean alternative fuel. The published research in the Nature Catalysis journal holds promise for reaching negative carbon emissions by trapping carbon in a solid state for prolonged periods.

Closing Major Carbon Emitter

Meanwhile, AGL Energy’s decision to decommission the Loy Yang A Power Station by 2035 signifies a major step in Australia’s journey towards reducing its carbon footprint. Recognized as one of the largest carbon emitters, the power station’s closure could have a significant impact on the country’s overall emissions.

Implications for the Future

These two developments reflect the global commitment to combating climate change. The breakthrough in carbon capture technology offers a new, potentially scalable, method of reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Simultaneously, the decision by AGL Energy to close a significant emitter signals a shift towards sustainable energy practices. The intersection of these developments could pave the way for a greener future, where technology and commitment work hand in hand to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

0
Australia Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
In the maiden week of 2024, Western Australia (WA) finds itself grappling with the continuing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest health data available, a total of 12 COVID-related deaths were reported in the region. Further, the number of hospital admissions due to the virus saw an uptick, escalating from 47 to
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
24 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
Five Forecasts Set to Shape Australia's Property Market in 2024
27 mins ago
Five Forecasts Set to Shape Australia's Property Market in 2024
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
13 mins ago
Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert
Australian Government Blocks Victoria's Offshore Wind Terminal: A Blow to Renewable Energy?
16 mins ago
Australian Government Blocks Victoria's Offshore Wind Terminal: A Blow to Renewable Energy?
Shanina Shaik Steps Out in Style and Ventures into Beauty Entrepreneurship
19 mins ago
Shanina Shaik Steps Out in Style and Ventures into Beauty Entrepreneurship
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
48 seconds
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
1 min
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
1 min
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
2 mins
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
2 mins
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
2 mins
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
2 mins
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
2 mins
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app