AFUO Urges Australia to Donate Decommissioned Helicopters to Ukraine

On January 12, the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) urged the Australian government to donate 45 decommissioned Taipan helicopters to Ukraine rather than scrap them. The organization believes these helicopters could significantly augment Ukraine’s military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. This move could potentially double the number of helicopters Ukraine has received from its allies since the invasion commenced.

The Disputed Numbers

However, this claim has come under scrutiny by data from open-source group Oryx, which has tracked at least 68 helicopters already supplied to Ukraine, with a promise of an additional 17. Despite an official request from Kyiv for the transfer of the helicopters, Australian military reports from December indicated an intention to quietly dismantle and dispose of the Taipan fleet.

Australian Government’s Stance

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that the helicopters would be disposed of in a way that maximizes their value, while refraining from providing specific details. The Taipan helicopters were retired in late 2023 due to maintenance issues and a crash during an exercise that resulted in the deaths of four service members.

Community Response and Protests

In response to the decision to scrap the fleet, the Ukrainian community in Australia has planned rallies, including one at the Sydney Town Hall, to urge the Australian government to reconsider. Since the conflict’s inception, Australia has provided Ukraine with approximately 910 million Australian dollars in assistance, including 490 million in military aid.