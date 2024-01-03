en English
Australia

AFP Revitalizes Cyber Safety Pasifika Program to Strengthen Pacific Police Forces

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
AFP Revitalizes Cyber Safety Pasifika Program to Strengthen Pacific Police Forces

In a strategic bid to enhance cybercrime investigation skills among police forces in the Pacific, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has revitalized the Cyber Safety Pasifika (CSP) program. Established in 2012 by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, the CSP initiative is designed to foster cyber resilience within Pacific communities.

Collaborative Effort for Cyber Resilience

The AFP, operating under the remit of the Pacific Police Development Program – Regional (PPDP-R), facilitates the delivery of CSP across Pacific nations. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving representatives from Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services, New Zealand Police, and the CSP team. The recent update of the program was specifically contextualized for Pacific communities, including the production of informational videos.

Workshop and Training Programs in Tonga

A workshop was recently conducted in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, involving police from various Pacific islands. The aim was to further refine the program, with 24 police officers from different Pacific nations participating in the updated Cyber Awareness and Education Community Officer program. The training enhanced their presentation and cyber knowledge, enabling them to effectively communicate cyber safety to their respective communities.

Joint Effort in Cybercrime Investigations Training

In addition, a Cybercrime Investigations program was delivered to 21 Pacific police officers. The training covered critical areas such as types of cybercrime, digital evidence, and intelligence gathering. This training was a joint effort between various organizations, including AFP Cybercrime, the US FBI, Tonga Police, Samoa Police, ASD’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, APNIC, Tonga Attorney General’s Department, and Tonga CERT.

Alongside these initiatives, the CSP also engaged in a cyber awareness day for children in Tonga. This was done in partnership with local authorities to impart knowledge on online safety. Kathryn Polkinghorne, AFP Detective Superintendent PPDP-R, emphasized the need to continually update CSP to address the rapidly evolving cybercrime landscape and strengthen the cyber capabilities of the Pacific’s police forces.

Australia Cybersecurity Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

