Australia

AFP Arrests Two More Immigration Detainees Amid Criticism of Government Handling

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
AFP Arrests Two More Immigration Detainees Amid Criticism of Government Handling

Amid the wake of a High Court ruling that deemed the indefinite detention of immigrants unlawful, Australian Federal Police (AFP) have re-arrested two more immigration detainees, taking the total number of re-arrested detainees to seven. These detainees, who were among the 148 asylum seekers released following the ruling, allegedly violated their visa conditions during the holiday period, resulting in their re-arrest.

A 45-year-old man was detained in western Sydney on December 30 for failing to comply with a visa-mandated curfew. The man, previously arrested in December for cannabis possession, has now been charged with 10 counts of curfew violation, with each offence carrying a potential maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a $93,900 fine. Currently remanded in custody, he is due to appear in court again on January 19. In a separate incident, a 38-year-old Iranian man was arrested in Perth on Christmas Eve under similar circumstances and has since been presented in court.

Government Response and Criticism

In response to the High Court ruling, the Albanese government enacted new laws for targeted restrictions on those released. The government maintains these measures are adequate for ensuring community safety. However, the opposition argues that these laws fall short and has criticized Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles for their perceived failure to maintain safety. Some even call for their resignation. Despite the criticism, the government stands firm on its legislation. Minister Giles described the laws as ‘considered, measured and responsible,’ reiterating the government’s commitment to Australian safety.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

