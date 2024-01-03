Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices

As property prices across Australia hit record highs, affordable suburbs and towns emerge as hotspots for homebuyers seeking lower-priced homes and units. Amid escalating interest rates and soaring property values, an increasing number of renters are transitioning to first-time homeownership in these economically viable regions. Economists predict these affordable areas will continue to outperform their pricier counterparts.

Affordable Homes in Regional Areas

The most affordable homes are primarily located in regional areas. Leading the pack is the suburb of Rangeway in Western Australia, boasting the lowest average home price at $174,000, with some homes transacting for as low as $130,000. Other affordable havens include Mount Morgan and the South Australian towns of Whyalla and Port Augusta.

Queensland Dominates Affordable Unit Market

In the unit market, Queensland emerges as the frontrunner with the most affordable suburbs in Gladstone, Townsville, and Cairns. South Gladstone offers the cheapest units, with an average price tag of $178,000. A glimpse at capital cities reveals Adelaide’s Elizabeth North as the most affordable suburb for homes, offering an average price of $368,000.

Affordable Units in Darwin

For unit seekers, Darwin provides the most enticing deals with suburbs like Gray, Karama, Driver, Bakewell, and Malak offering apartments for under $300,000. The affordability of these regions is luring investors from across the country, including interstate and overseas buyers.

Despite an 8.1% increase in Australian property values in 2023, the affordability in these regions continues to attract investors. Although Hobart and Darwin were the only areas to register a decrease in property values, regional markets saw a 4.4% increase in values. Predictions for 2024 suggest a range of -1 to +3 per cent growth nationally, with Brisbane and Perth likely to record meaningful rates of price growth.

Despite the challenges in the property market, its dominance in the country’s landscape is predicted to continue in 2024. However, it is important to note that the rising number of Australians unable to afford housing has been highlighted as a significant cost-of-living crisis. As the property market continues to evolve, these affordable regions offer a glimmer of hope for first-time homebuyers and investors alike.