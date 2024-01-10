AFCA COO Justin Untersteiner Victim to Banking Scam Amidst Complaint Surge

Even the financial industry’s stalwarts are not immune to the rising tide of banking scams, as demonstrated by the recent experience of the Chief Operating Officer of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), Justin Untersteiner. A victim of a banking scam, Untersteiner lost $4,000 in a startling revelation that illuminates the severity of the situation.

Predator Turns Prey

Untersteiner disclosed his encounter with a banking scam, a nefarious plot that saw him receiving a notification about an overdraft. This led him to discover unauthorized payments from his account, a chilling revelation that resulted in a loss of $4,000. He voiced criticism for the prolonged wait time to contact his bank, making an already stressful situation even more challenging.

A Surge in Complaints

Last year, AFCA observed a record-breaking number of complaints, with the figures crossing the 100,000 mark. Notably, scam-related complaints saw a mammoth increase, doubling to nearly 9,000 between 2022 and 2023. This surge in scams alarmingly correlates with rising interest rates and escalating cost of living pressures.

Counter-Measures On the Rise

In response to the escalating scam crisis, both the banking industry and the Australian government have taken decisive steps. The banking industry launched a ‘Scam Safe Accord,’ while the government established a National Anti-Scams Centre, both aimed at fortifying the defenses against such scams. Despite these measures, Australians lost a staggering $3 billion to scams in 2022, marking an 80% increase from the previous year.

The Broader Picture

The news of Untersteiner’s unfortunate encounter comes amidst other significant developments in Australia. These include the government urging supermarkets to pass on savings to consumers, an upswing in 5G Home Internet plans, fluctuations in the Australian dollar’s performance, political matters, and an update on Australia’s inflation rate, which remarkably slowed to a near two-year low in November.