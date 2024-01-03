en English
Australia

AER Considers Default Market Offer Amid Rising Solar Costs

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
In the face of rising costs and shifting energy markets, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is deliberating the default market offer price for 2024/25, a decision that could significantly impact household budgets. Energy retailers, grappling with the financial ramifications of managing Australia’s solar power supply, are lobbying for an increase in the default electricity bill. The crux of their argument pivots on the increased costs borne due to solar tariffs and negative daytime wholesale prices, a burden they believe should be shared by the consumer.

Challenging the Call for Price Hikes

Tony Wood, an energy expert from the Grattan Institute, however, counters this narrative, suggesting that there’s scant evidence to justify significant price increases. He points to the substantial decrease in the average price of wholesale electricity in 2023 compared to 2022. This argument is not without its detractors. Critics have berated the Grattan Institute for supporting discussions on price hikes and for championing policies like the transition from gas to electricity. This shift, while aimed at carbon abatement, is seen as an expensive move for households with negligible impact on the environment.

Corporate Interests vs Consumers

Criticism extends to the Grattan Institute’s alleged preferential treatment of corporate interests over consumers. Among the corporate entities associated with the Institute is Origin Energy, a major player in the energy sector. It raises questions about the impartiality of the institute’s recommendations and the potential conflict of interest.

Policy Proposals Amid Climate Commitments

Despite these controversies, policy proposals are being put forward. Among them is an income tax deduction for households transitioning away from gas appliances, a measure proposed by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg. The proposal is seen as a demonstration of commitment to climate change solutions. However, concerns linger about the effectiveness of these measures and the potential financial burden they may impose on lower-income households.

Australia Business Energy
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

