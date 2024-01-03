en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Adult Learning Initiatives in 2024: Empowering Individuals and Enhancing Communities

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Adult Learning Initiatives in 2024: Empowering Individuals and Enhancing Communities

In an era where lifelong learning is increasingly pivotal, two initiatives stand out, promising to equip adults with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving landscape of work, life, and community. The Literacy Council of SWLA and the Learn Local initiative in Victoria, Australia offer an extensive array of courses in 2024, designed to enhance the quality of life and employment prospects of participants.

Literacy Council of SWLA: Bridging the Literacy Gap

The Literacy Council of SWLA is stepping up to the plate, providing free classes for adults in 2024 aimed at improving vital skills such as reading, writing, math, and spelling. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are also available for those seeking to boost their proficiency in English. The classes, offered in both in-person and online formats, provide flexibility to accommodate diverse schedules with morning and evening options. Further removing barriers to participation, the council offers free bus tokens to cater to transportation needs. The spring session for these courses commences on January 16, 2024.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute: Exploring a World of Knowledge

Meanwhile, on the west coast of the United States, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at California State University Channel Islands is unveiling a series of new classes beginning January 22, 2024. The courses span a wide array of subjects, from American Power and Civics 101 to the historical exploration of the automobile industry. For culture enthusiasts, the institute offers a deep dive into the beauty and culture of the Baltic Countries, along with an exploration of the songwriters of stage and screen. Registration for these courses opens on January 8, 2024.

Learn Local: Empowering Victorians Through Lifelong Learning

Across the Pacific, in Victoria, Australia, the Learn Local initiative is offering government-subsidized short courses at little to no cost for eligible adult Victorians. Sandybeach Centre, a council-funded community center in Bayside, is the sole provider of Learn Local in the area. Courses range from 20 to 60 hours, with some providers offering condensed courses to re-engage learners. The program also includes specialized courses for individuals with disabilities, aimed at boosting practical skills such as cooking, gardening, and computer basics. The 2024 course guide continues the pathways established in the 2023 program, covering digital literacy, language, financial literacy, employability, and industry-specific training. Registration for Term 1 courses is now open.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's First Lunar Rover: RMIT University's Leap into Space Exploration

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy

By Salman Khan

NBN Faces Historic Downturn as Australians React to Price Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

United Cup Unfolds: Highlights and Controversies From the Australian Tennis Showdown

By Salman Khan

South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor i ...
@Australia · 13 mins
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor i ...
heart comment 0
State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By Geeta Pillai

State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressures and Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressures and Inflation
2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?

By Geeta Pillai

2024: What's in Store for Australia's Property Market?
Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Affordable Australian Suburbs Emerge as Safe Havens Amid Record Property Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador
21 seconds
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador
Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024
22 seconds
Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
31 seconds
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
1 min
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
1 min
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
2 mins
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
2 mins
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
2 mins
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
2 mins
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
33 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app