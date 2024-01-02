en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ADF Dispatched to Aid Rain-Stricken Southeast Queensland

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
ADF Dispatched to Aid Rain-Stricken Southeast Queensland

In an immediate response to the torrential rainfall that has recently assailed Southeast Queensland, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) is being dispatched to the region. The core objective of this deployment is to provide indispensable support to the rain-affected areas, with the Gold Coast being a primary locus of concern. This move comes as the region grapples with the aftermath of the heavy downpours that have disrupted lives and infrastructure.

ADF Personnel to Aid in Debris Clearance

The Federal Government has announced the deployment of 50 ADF personnel, along with high-clearance vehicles, to the southeast, including the Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, and Logan. The primary task assigned to these deployed forces is the clearance of debris that hinders access to essential infrastructural facilities such as power lines, water and sewerage treatment plants, and telecommunications infrastructure. This operation is critical in the restoration of normalcy in the affected areas and is a part of the broader response strategy that includes assistance from Queensland Government personnel and interstate volunteers.

(Read Also: Australia’s Eastern Regions Grapple with Unprecedented Flooding: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action)

Response to Weather Emergency

The ADF deployment comes in response to the Christmas Day tornado and New Year’s Eve floods that have wreaked havoc in Southeast Queensland. The State Emergency Service (SES) continues to respond to calls for assistance, with around 700 calls currently outstanding and over 3,900 requests for support since Christmas Day. The expectation of additional rainfall—up to 350mm—poses a potential life-threatening flooding scenario, and the ADF personnel are a crucial part of tackling this emergency.

(Read Also: Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages)

Impact of the Severe Weather

The severe weather has led to Gold Coast theme parks closing down and significant rainfall and consequent flooding in northern New South Wales. The emergency personnel have responded to at least 115 incidents in the past 24 hours triggered by the storms and flood. With the ADF’s deployment, the authorities hope to better manage the emergency and reduce the impact of the weather on the local population.

Read More

0
Australia Military Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat ...
@Australia · 25 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat ...
heart comment 0
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
1 min
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
12 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
13 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
21 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
25 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
26 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
26 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
26 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
26 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app