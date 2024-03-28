ADF Chief Angus Campbell Apologizes for Veteran Suicides, Pledges Reform

Australian Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell issued an unreserved apology for the high rates of suicide among current and former service members, acknowledging the failure to provide the necessary support and care. This came during the final hearings of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, which has been investigating the causes behind the alarming statistics that reveal 1677 suicides among defence personnel from 1997 to 2021. Campbell's commitment to improvement marks a critical moment for the ADF as it seeks to address systemic issues and implement reforms.

Advertisment

Understanding the Depth of the Crisis

The Royal Commission, initiated in 2021, has laid bare the extent of the suicide crisis within the Australian Defence Force, with evidence suggesting that the suicide rate for serving males is significantly higher than the national average for employed males. The commission's analysis indicates a 30 per cent higher suicide rate among serving male ADF members compared to their civilian counterparts between 2011 and 2020. The hearings have also highlighted deficiencies in mental health support and a culture that may contribute to the high rates of suicidality among veterans and active service members.

Commitment to Change

Advertisment

In response to the commission's findings, General Campbell has pledged to prioritize mental health care and cultural reforms within the ADF. This includes the establishment of a mental health and wellbeing branch, a move that Campbell admits should have been realized sooner. The Defence Force's top official's acknowledgment of past failures and his apology to the families affected by suicide within the defence community represent a significant step towards addressing the systemic issues plaguing the ADF.

Looking Forward

The Royal Commission's final report, expected in September, will likely shape the future of mental health support and suicide prevention within the Australian Defence Force. Defence Minister Richard Marles has expressed the government's commitment to implementing the commission's recommendations, emphasizing the importance of historical accountability. As the ADF prepares for a new chapter under Campbell's successor, the focus on mental health, wellbeing, and cultural change promises to transform the support system for Australia's defence personnel and veterans.